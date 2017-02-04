Sunderland Sunday League: Sunderland legend’s wise words inspire Wear United triumph

Michael Smith’s solitary goal was enough to give Wear United victory at home to Millfield Free Gardeners in Division Three.

They were inspired by SAFC legend Kevin Ball offering his services for a special midweek training session and United put their new-found advice to the test to run out deserved winners.

Dan Musther starred, with Chris Kershaw best for Gardeners.

The Dolphin recorded only their third league win, beating Millfield Oddies by the odd goal in seven.

Star man Karl Hodgson hit a quickfire double to spark Dolphin and Jon Wardle added a third, but Oddies hit back with three goals to level.

Jon Bradley, though, fired the winner to give Dolphin a shock win.

The Park increased their goals tally to 113 with a simple 7-0 win away to fourth-placed Penshaw Catholic Club.

Man of the match Micky Pattison finished on a hat-trick and younger brother Danny fired a brace. Ryan McCollin hit two and Phil Conlin hit Park’s last goal.

Liam Binks was Penshaw’s top performer.

Park went top with the win, above Grange Park on goal difference.

Warren Cassap scored his first goal for Silksworth Catholic Club to see them on their way to a 3-1 derby victory at Ryhope New Railway.

Jordan Sweeney struck in vain for New Railway, but further efforts from Paul Agar and Gavin McAnaney sealed the visitors’ win.

Robbie Middlebrook shone for Railway, with Darren Davie best for Silksworth.

Jordan Southern and Dan Nkemjika silenced the home side with excellent goals in each half as Park View won 2-0 at Wearmouth CW Juniors.

The youthful Wearmouth side, with keeper Patrick Crombie defiant in goal, didn’t have a answer to Park View’s organisation. Ryan Smith was top boy for the visitors, with Cyril Obok best for the hosts.

Michael Mather and a late goal from Carl Young earned TC all three points from a 2-0 win against a tricky Westmount side.

Jay McLaren stood out for the home team, while Joe Carroll was star man for Westmount.

The Victory Club taught the bare 11 of Martin Telfer Carpets a footballing lesson, running out convincing 5-1 winners to move into second place in Division Two.

Greg Davison shone throughout and ended up on the scoresheet twice.

Man of the match James Smiles, Dean Machin and Robert Calvert made sure of the win for the visitors, with Aidan Hailes grabbing the Carpetmen’s consolation.

Hendon Athletic made easy work of basement boys Lakeside S&SC in a 5-0 cruise.

Bri Carter started the scoring with an absolute peach of a goal which found the top corner.

Shaun Graham and star player Jesse Cutter made 3-0 at the break.

In the second half, Kev Golightly fired home a trademark free-kick, then Chris Pearson finished a flowing move for the fifth.

Jordan Pfendt was impressive for Lakeside.

Washington New Tavern came back from 3-0 down to secure an unlikely point away to AFC Wearside.

Craig Neal bagged a double and Daniel Farhang made a point for the visitors, with Richard McVay (2) and Josh Campbell having put AFC in control.

Andrew Brotherston stood out for Wearside, with Shaun Davies providing the spark for Tavern.

Jordan Newton and Anth Yates both hit doubles to seal a 4-3 win for Sunderland Railway Club against Mill View CIU.

Micky Donkin and a brace from Jake McDermott gave Mill hope, but it wasn’t enough to take anything from the game. Ryan Campbell was their top performer.