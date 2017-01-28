Sunderland Sunday League: Sumner stunner as Myers rescue late point in Farringdon drama

Myers grabbed a dramatic equaliser in the dying minutes to snatch a 4-4 draw against Farringdon ISL, boosting their Premier Division survival fight.

Glenn Lane hit a double for Myers, but Luke Page (2), George McCain and Ryan March saw Farra in charge.

Myers then charged forward, with Nesbitt netting, before captain marvel Kyle Sumner popped up with the late equaliser.

To make things worse for ISL, Jordan Thompson and Page saw red.

A former Southwick legend silenced the faithful fans with a clinical double as O’Brien Waste Recycling edged a 2-1 away win.

Jiffy Dickinson scored the important double for O’Brien to hand Southwick to a rare home defeat, despite Michael Coghlan’s response.

Keeper Carl Middlemiss starred for O’Brien, with Andrew Brown best for Southwick.

The Ashbrooke looked doomed and are ready for life in Division One after another defeat, 4-2 at Ryhope Foresters.

Peter Benson grabbed a hat-trick and Kieran Davies made it four before Mark “eggman” Eggleston and Dale Wells replied. Damian Maws shone for the visitors.

Title favourites Hylton Castle TWR increased their lead at the top to eight points with a 3-1 victory at RCA Grangetown Florists.

Danni Lay and a Callum Hodgson double sealed the win, with John Turvey replying. Rob Hall starred for Florists, with Niall Thubron top man for TWR.

SR Dons embarrassed Silksworth Paragon in their own backyard with a stunning 14-0 win.

Paragon could only muster 10 men against the title challengers and Dons showed no mercy, with star man Sean Sweeney coming off the bench to notch five cracking goals.

Chris Laws (3), Kieron McDonald (2), John Noble, Leigh Guthrie, Lewis Herron and Denver Morris put Paragon out of their misery.keeper Chris Maley did well to keep the score down.

TS Potters moved into joint second spot with a dominant 4-1 win at Farringdon Detached.

Richie Jordan rolled back the years as he hit a hat-trick, with Danny Martin adding to the scoring. Sean Archbold hit Detached’s late consolation.

Washington Colliery increased their lead at the top of Division Two with a devastating 14-2 win at relegation candidates Lakeside SSC.

Andy McIntyre hit four goals and Jordan Stevens fired five before Lee Stephenson and Michael Cook rallied Lakeside.

Colliery, though, netted five more times thanks to star man David Mould, Jon Rowntree, Jonathan Roberts (2) and Kyle Mould.

Aidan Stoker was Lakeside’s top man.

The Victory Club produced a no-nonsense display to beat Martin Telfer Carpets 5-0.

Adam Brown scored twice, followed by strikes from Greg Davison, Karl Addison and Reuben Thompson. Steven Trotter stood out for the Carpetmen, with Dan Leonard best for Victory.

Pennywell Comrades were close 2-1 winners in their mid-table clash at Cherry Tree.

Jon Glenwright and Carl Waters steered Pennywell home, with Michael Thomson starring. Jordan McCully replied late on.

Andrew Laidler and Elliott Salicki deservedly steered New Town home 2-1 at AFC Wearside, who had led with Daniel Gollagly’s strike. Jack Race starred for New Town.

Mill View did not help themselves, with two players dismissed against a tough The Stella side.

Stephen Conlin gave Mill hope with an early goal, but Sean Lynch and Joe Lincoln saw red and it was one-way traffic for Stella as Lewis Monaghan, Kris Lawton (2), Ross Topping (2) and star man Gavin Teasdale, with a hat-trick, all notched to make it 8-1.

Washington New Tavern came out on top 3-1 in a scrappy affair against Hendon Athletic.

Poor finishing cost Hendon dearly and Tavern took advantage.

Chris Rowntree hit Athletic’s only goal and missed an important penalty, but Martin Harrison finished his spot-kick well and made it 3-1 right on time. Mark Wallis gave Tavern the lead midway through the first half.