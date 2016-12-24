Sunderland Sunday League: Stephensons rocket Lakeside to memorable victory in family fun day

Lakeside SSC produced an emphatic performance to thrash Washington New Tavern 8-1 in Division Two.

It was a day to remember for the Stephenson family as Lee and Paul both found the net, but plaudits went to the youthful James Stephenson as he bettered his siblings to bag a hat-trick. Pfendt, Keith and Barras finished the scoring, while Jones replied.

Martin Telfer Carpets led New Town 2-0 at half-time, thanks to a Steven Trotter double.

But the game turned on its head after Ian Coverdale got his marching orders and New Town smelt blood.

The hosts ran out 3-2 winners after taking advantage of the extra man, with Lewis Jopling, Gavin Mulvaney and Martin Maggiore the toast of the town.

Hotshot Carl Longstaff was on fire for The Cherry Tree as he hit a hat-trick to help secure a 5-2 win at AFC Wearside.

Andrew Donnelly and Josh Campbell rallied AFC, but Cherry Tree got back on top with Liam Middlemas and Steven Freeman increasing the lead.

The Railway Club’s form has gone off track as they unexpectedly went down 2-0 to spritely Pennywell Comrades.

Paul Carr led by example in the centre of the park for Railway, but Paul Corlett and Matty Hopps gave Comrades the edge.

Robbie Middlebrook scored a glorious hat-trick for Ryhope New Railway to ensure Grange Park suffered their first defeat of the season in the Third Division.

Adam Muldown was given his marching orders and Middlebrook took advantage to secure a 3-0 away win. Grimes shone for Grange Park.

Penshaw CC handed out another heavy defeat to Railway Tavern as they fired six goals without reply.

Aaron Brennan and Liam Binks bagged braces, with Andrew Hayden and Liam Jordan rounding off the scoring late on.

The Park recorded an easy 5-0 win at The Dolphin to go joint top with Grange Park.

Ryan McCollin, Michael Pattison, Phillip Conlin, Michael Elliott and Jordan Ayre all scored, with Connor Gales man of the match. Karl Hodgson starred for Dolphin

Westmount put poor Millfield Oddies to the sword with an 8-0 hammering.

Atkinson, Dixon, Meredith, Watson, Cowling (2) and two-goal man of the match Ian Whelan all got in on the act.

Ben Stokoe was in fine form to inspire Silksworth Catholic Club to an easy 6-3 win over TC to move third.

Hutchinson, Brooke and Davie had them three up in the first half. TC rallied through Burdon, Wilkinson and Carl Young to give the hosts a fright, but goal machine Dean Smart hit a quickfire double before sub Danny Wright made it 6-3.

Star man Steven Keogh hit Wear United’s solitary goal to earn another win, 1-0 at Wearmouth CW Juniors, whose star man was Mark Dickinson.

Park View embarrassed Second Division Mill View CIU in the Billy Pemberton Memorial Cup third round.

Park View were comfortable throughout and won 5-2 thanks to goals from Robbie Robson (2), Clark Robinson, Jack Callaghan and Ryan Peverley. Sean Lynch and Brian McCowie replied.

Washington Colliery, meanwhile, progressed to the final with a 4-2 shoot-out victory,after a 2-2 draw, leaving Hendon Athletic devastated.

Roberts opened the scoring after taking advantage of a goalkeeping mistake, but Athletic’s Shaun Graham levelled from the spot.

Jordan Stevens finished a classic counter-attack to put Colliery back in front. Both sides had men sent off but Hendon rallied against the odds, with excellent wing play from Rowntree ending with a cross for Pearson to equalise with a stunning diving header.

In the shoot-out, Colliery hit four great efforts. Carter and Rowntree scored for Hendon, but Pearson and McKeown joined the Chris Waddle club after their penalties sailed wide.