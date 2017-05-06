Sunderland Sunday League: Seven-up Stella clinch Second Division title in super style

The Stella hammered Pennywell Comrades 7-1 in their final game to secure the Division Two title.

Washington Colliery still have a game in hand – away to Mill View SC tomorrow – which can see them finish level on points, but the Stella have a far superior goal difference.

Gav Teasdale hit four goals to inspire Stella’s triumph, supported by efforts from Ross Topping, James McKenna and Alex Sawyer-Copu. Paul Corlett responded for Pennywell.

Robert Russell was Stella’s man of the match.

Washington Colliery clinched second place with a 2-0 success at home to The Victory Club.

Jordan Stevens and Andy McIntyre hit the goals for the Colliery in the hope the Stella would drop some points, but they at least had the boost of climbing three points above third-top Sunderland Railway Club, who have finished their programme.

James Smiles shone for Victory Club, who must wait until next weekend to complete their seson, away to Washington New Tavern.

Ashley Richards-Neville starred for Colliery.

Premier Division champions Hylton Castle TWR played out an entertaining 4-4 draw with Farra Paragon ISL as they saw their season out in style.

Tom Callaghan ended his great season with a glorious hat-trick to get Hylton on their way, but Farra hit back with goals from Cameron Old, Bryan Norton and Luke Page.

Danni Lay resorted Hylton’s lead, but star man Kieran Petre hit a fine goal to ensure a share of the points for Paragon.

Hylton finished with 15 wins and four draws in their 20 games.

RCA Grangetown Florists continue their excellent run with another fine win over SR Dons.

The stunning 6-1 away success saw them rocket up to second place and they now hope to secure the runners-up spot by beating Myers away tomorrow.

Man of the match Mark Robinson and Andy Place both hit doubles to spark Florists, before the Dons replied through Hall. Robert Hall and Martin Jackson made sure of the points with late strikes for Florists.

Florists are a point better off than TS Potters, whose last match is at SR Dons tomorrow. Dons are down to sixth but could conceivably finish anywhere between second and sixth.

There were goals galore in a 15-goal thriller as First Division champions Victoria Gardens smashed 10 past Thorney Close Inn.

Thorney managed to hit five goals of their own past the Gardens in a typical end-of-season clash.

Kieran Moan, Kev Humble, Callum Hope and Martin Hope all hit doubles for Victoria Gardens, followed by efforts from Stephen Wright and Chris Bewick to make it double figures.

Thorney enjoyed doubles from star man Ter Clinton and Ryan McCollin, with Kurt Jenkins also on target.

Player-manager Paul Taylor deserves massive credit, showing his team what spirit was by taking one for the team and going in goal.

When he asked the time after the game, they were shouting “10 past Taylor,”, but he still secured the man-of-the-match award.

Oddies ensured their survival in the second tier after they earned a precious point in a 1-1 draw against the tricky Ryhope Top House.

David Oxley had the visitors in front and Andy Smith was unbeatable in the heart of defence for Oddies.

But Jamie Cole did manage to breach their defence with a clinical header to level for Top House, whose top performer was Josh Winthrop.

Bottom side Willow Pond gave a good account of themselves as they came up against a strong Ashbrooke Sports Club, only to succumb to a 3-2 defeat in their final game of the campaign.

Jake McDermott produced an excellent performance which saw him grab the man-of-the-match award and two goals to boot.

But Ashbrooke Sports Club replied each time and managed a late winner. Star man Jordan Ridley, Clark Stead and David Newton shot Ashbrooke to victory.

Redhouse Last Orders’ rich vein of form continued after they edged a 2-1 win over TC Plastics.

Star man Luke Bell hit the Plasticmen’s effort, but Neil McNulty and Paul Stokoe steered Redhouse to all three points, with keeper Shaun Metcalf starring.