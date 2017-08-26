Sunderland Sunday League: Pears’ peach sets up tasty treat for Whitburn Panthers

Have your say

Mill View CIU’s woes continued with a 4-3 exit to new boys Whitburn Panthers in the first round of the Hendersons Butchers League Cup.

Simon Pears scored a peach of a goal for Whitburn, then Allman and Knowels increased the lead. Liam Middlemas’s brace gave Mill hope, but Conor Wadey ensured the win just before Sean Brook replied.

Jordan Sutton starred for Panthers.

Farringdon Detached bounced back from a poor opening-day result to dominate AFC Wearside in a 7-1 win.

Davey Stevens and Carl Burns were on fire and hit two goals apiece, Gollagly cut the gap, but further goals from Fairs, Adam and Wolfendale saw Farra home.

Wearmouth CW Juniors dug deep to grind out a 4-2 victory against a tasty Washington Arms side fresh from a 10-1 win.

Craig Williams bagged a hat-trick after Gary Stoker had given them the lead. Arms’ Parkin and McCartney responded with excellent goals, but Wearmouth held firm.

Lakeside SSC’s game plan was thrown out of the water as Farra Paragon ISL were in dazzling form, running out 9-0 derby winners.

Paul Stephenson shone for the hosts but couldn’t stop a hat-trick from Luke Page. McQuillan (2), Tatters, Makin and a late brace from Luke Richardson gave Farra the win.

Goal machine Martin Hope made an immediate impact as he returned to the Victoria Gardens side with his usual hat-trick in an 8-2 defeat of Board Inn.

Luke Taylor also notched a treble, followed by efforts from Campbell and Neathn. Trotter and Dan Pearson replied.

Michael Mather was the difference between the sides as his outstanding all-round display for Kings Arms brought two goals in a 3-0 win at Ryhope.

David Cawood stood out for Ryhope, but a late Shaun Barrass goal dampened their spirits.

The Stella are suffering after losing some of their star players from last season’s promotion to Division One.

They had no answer to Premier outfit SR Dons, with Sweeney hitting a treble in a 9-0 cruise. Chris Laws was a handful and scored twice.

Lewis Herron, John Noble and a double from Andy Brown put Stella out of their misery.

Jake McDermott rolled back the years with a hat-trick to stun Terminus in a 4-2 Willow Pond win.

Parkin and Stewart had them two up before finding themselves chasing a leveller. Chris Brown knocked the stuffing out of the hosts with a fine effort.

It was men against boys as Jolly Potters recorded the biggest win, 12-1 against youthful AFC Houghton.

Gaz Baker was on fire, hitting five goals, while Lewis Dodd fired a hat-trick. Stephen Lax and Webber hit braces to finish the scoring, while Lewis Taylor replied.

The Lansdowne’s 4-1 win over Penshaw CC will be fondly remembered as Talbot, Tyson and Taylor had the hosts 3-0 up before Penshaw hit back with a fine Jacky Brown strike.

Smith then entered the fray for the impressive Bryan Norton and made an immediate impact. He received the ball just inside Penshaw’s half and carried it to the edge of the box, played a neat one-two and the ball sat up nicely to hit a fierce shot flying past the keeper into the top corner.

The Royal Marine took advantage of a depleted Times Inn side to heap more pressure on the Premier side, with a 5-3 victory.

Robson started Marine’s scoring and finished up with a hat-trick. Steven Anderson scored twice for Times, but Gav Stoker dealt them a blow with his fine solo effort.

Super sub Grosert put the game out of reach, netting with his first touch for 5-2, though Davey Taylor prodded home a consolation.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Goalscoring legend and all-round good guy Paul Taylor showed the youngsters how to find the net as he dragged Thorney Close Inn into round two.

Goals from Antliff and Forrest (2) were pegged back by Witherwack, whose own hot-shot, Graham Stephenson, ended up smashing five past Thorney.

But manager Taylor rolled back the years with a clinical brace to take the tie to spot-kicks, with Thorney edging home 5-4.

Wear United gave a good account of themselves, but a resolute Victory Club side ran out 3-0 winners.

Smiles, Hunter and Brown notched, though Joe Walters did all he could for United.

The excellent Keiran Davies hit the only goal as Ryhope Foresters surprisingly dumped TC Plastics out of the cup.

Kieron Stokoe shone in vain for the Plasticmen.