Sunderland Sunday League: Park View spot on to clinch Billy Pemberton Cup final place

Park View earned a place in the Scott Banks Motors-backed Billy Pemberton Memorial Cup final after a great win over plucky Silksworth Catholic Club.

They led 4-1 at one point thanks to Robby Robson’s hat-trick and a Kieran Peverley strike, with Ben Stokoe replying.

The second half was a different story has Silksworth rallied, with star man Dean Smart (2) and Stokoe taking the tie to the dreaded spot-kicks.

Park View’s training paid off and they fired home four penalties, but Silksworth could only manage three after Stokoe missed the decisive kick

The Lansdowne sit pretty at the top of Division One after a comfortable 5-2 win at Ryhope Top House.

Debutant Brid Thompson, Frame, Alderson, Jukes and Luke Taylor earned Lansdowne the win, with Josh Winthrop and Paul Brooke replying.

Kristian Tyson starred for Lansdowne, Michael Austin for Top House.

It was goals galore as the newly-named Burton House outgunned Redhouse Last Orders in a 14-goal thriller.

Martin Hope started the new year with a bang, smashing four goals, but Stephen “Nelly” Wright stole the show with an awesome performance and a hat-trick.

Kev Humble added a brace as Burton House won 9-5. Morse, Sloanes, Mark and Neil McNulty and Gav Quinn all struck for Redhouse.

TC Plastics are still in the promotion race after beating rivals Hendon 4-1.

Clayton Davis had Hendon in front early on, but Plastics enjoyed an inspiring performance from Paul Stokoe, who led them to victory.

Jordan Cook hit a double then Tench and Lawrence put the game to bed with late goals.

Ashbrooke Sports Club moved within six points of the leaders after beating hard-working Stumble Inn 4-2.

Michael Brown started the scoring for the visitors, but Stumble shot into the lead with quick goals from Charlton and Thubron.

Ashbrooke then turned the game around with fresh legs from the bench and Luke Hellens equaised before David Dickinson’s deadly double sealed the win.

Jon Dunn stood out for Ashbrooke, with keeper Ayden Cummings best for Stumble.

Willow Pond are still rooted to the bottom of the pile after another defeat, 4-2 at The Royal Marine.

Raeburn and Robson scored, then sub Anth Clifton’s brace made it four for Marine. Jepson and Smith rallied Willow, but Marine held firm.

Thorney Close Inn eased away from the drop zone after beating Jolly Potters 4-2 in an end to end match.

Aaron Forest completed a clinical hat-trick, but Potters bounced back with Paul Webster’s double. Both teams missed chances before Sam Collins hit his first for Thorney to ensure victory.

Kyle Gibson starred for Thorney, Tony Barrs for Potters.

The Board Inn saw off mid-table rivals Oddies 4-2.

Chambers hit a brace for Board, followed by strikes from Dagg and Houghton. Snowdon replied with a double for Oddies.

Hot-shot Andy Place singlehandedly downed TS Potters as his four-goal haul set up a 5-2 Premier Division success for RCA Grangetown Florists.

John Turvey made it five before Clarke and Lax pulled two goals back, though Potters slipped to third place.

Leaders Hylton Castle TWR dominated from the kick-off as they hammered Silksworth Paragon 9-0 to go six points clear.

Hylton’s subs were on fire, hitting five goals between them as Laidler, Lay and a Callaghan hat-trick added to earlier doubles from Cal Hodgson and Kev Gordon.

Keeper Chris Maley shone for Paragon in keeping the score down.

Southwick moved up to second place after defeating The Ashbrooke 4-2.

Anth Ross, Coghlan, Micky Bulmer and Andy Brown all scored for the Suddickers, who are breathing down the leaders’ necks, with a game in hand.

Ashbrooke could only muster goals from Atkinson and Wasey.

Myers’ mini revival was halted by Ryhope Foresters, who grafted hard to secure a 2-0 win.

Star man Kieran Davies scored a great goal to cap a fine display and Dan Armstrong came off the bench to make sure of the points. Sanderson shone for Myers.

O’Brien Waste Recycling and Farringdon Detached ended up 0-0 due to excellent defending and poor finishing.

Liam Ramshaw was Detached’s man of the match with his great defensive display, while Murton shone for the Wasters.