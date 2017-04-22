Sunderland Sunday League: McIntyre rocket clinches cup final glory for Washington Colliery

Washington Colliery had to dig deep to be crowned winners of the glorious Scotts Bank Motors-sponsored Billy Pemberton Memorial Cup.

Park View took the game by the scruff of the neck but couldn’t do any damage in the final third.

The Colliery were resorting to the long ball tactic to their hot shot striker Jordan Stevens, but Park View defended well.

They were dealt a massive blow just before the break, though, as Stevens was fouled in the box and he stepped up to find the net from the spot.

Park View came out with all guns blazing and super sub Kieran Peverly nodded home from close range.

Keeper Troy Baker was called into action numerous times for Park View, but he couldn’t do anything about Andy McIntyre’s rocket shot from just outside the box, which flew into the net for the winner.

Colliery were knocking at the door after going in front again, but Baker was equal to everything and the game finished 2-1.

Martin Telfer Carpets moved out of the bottom two in the Second Division with victory in their final game of the season against AFC Wearside.

They are two points above Washington New Tavern, who have three matches still to play.

Star man Wayne Henderson, Steven Trotter and Scott Younger found the net for the Carpetmen as they recorded a relatively easy 3-1 success.

Hendon Athletic missed the chance to move up the table after letting their lead slip each time - as New Town capitalised to secure a 5-3 away triumph.

An Adam Wasey brace and a Micky Connor strike looked to have Athletic cruising, but defensive frailties proved costly and New Town levelled each Hendon goal.

Man of the match Jack Race, Alex Dobinson, David Laidler and a brace from Andy Laidler led New Town home, beating Craig Chapman in the home goal.

New Town rose to fourth place with the win.

TC inflicted only a second league defeat on champions Grange Park in their final game of the Third Division season, winning 2-0.

Michael Mather and Carl Young did the damage as TC moved up to fifth place with their impressive win, though Grange Park had already secured the league title.

Keeper Jordan Colling was star man for the Grange, with Jay McClaren best for TC.

Park View and Wearmouth CW Juniors shared the points in a typical end-of-season game which finished 3-3.

Fourth-top Park View had Robert Robson, Connor Varley and Sanvir Singh Randhawa on the scoresheet, but Wearmouth replied through Gary Stoker and a brace from man of the match Marc Green.

Kieran Peverley shone for View.