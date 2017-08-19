Sunderland Sunday League: Livewire Cassidy the inspiration as Victoria Gardens make super start to life in the Premier

Have your say

Victoria Gardens started their Premier Division adventure in style, with an easy 6-1 win over TC Plastics.

Star man James Cassidy ran the show, setting up a few goals. Callum Hope and Richie Jordan hit doubles before Farquhar replied, but Bewick and Golightly sealed Vics’ win.

Title hopefuls SR Dons ran out comfortable 6-1 victors at Ryhope Foresters.

Lewis Herron scored twice before Alan Laverick rallied Ryhope. Dons continued to cause havoc, though, with Laws, Williamson and David Hall’s brace finishing the scoring.

Smooth Southwick shocked local rivals Times Inn with a 10-1 demolition to start their title challenge.

After a battling first half, Southwick got into their groove and the floodgates opened. Ross (2), Fairley (2), Stokell (2), Spence, Coghlan, Butler and Kane all notched.

Top-flight debutants Ashbrooke Sports Club overcame a resilient, nine-man Farringdon Detached side, with Jordan Ridley and Lewis Collinson firing home in a 2-0 win. Lewis Gibson starred, with Davey Stevens best for Detached.

Defending champions Hylton Castle TWR got off to a great start, seeing off Farra Paragon ISL 5-3.

Matty Raine, Tom Callaghan (2), Chris McGowan and Lee Cresswell did the damahe, while Farra replied through Paul, Bogie and debutant Micky Woodward. Dorward was star man for Hylton.

The Lansdowne secured a precious point and kept RCA Grangetown Florists at bay in a tight 0-0 draw. Mason Burton was in fine form at the back for the hosts, while Thompson shone for Florists.

Hendon Athletic, motivated by the return of the special one, Alan Carter, recorded a comfortable 6-1 win over AFC Wearside in Division Two.

Bri Carter started the scoring with a cross-cum-shot which found the top corner, then Tommy Scott ran the Wearside defence ragged, bagging a magnificent hat-trick, along with the star man award.

Richie Timm scored on his return with a bullet header which he dedicated to best friend Anth Carter, but the goal of the game came from Glenn Bosher, who picked the ball up from the full-back position and carried it, beating six players before dropping his shoulder and firing hard and low into the bottom corner. Son of Pele Martin Smith stood clapping in awe of his cousin.

Grange Park, the Third Division champions, and The Park, runners-up last term, served up a memorable 4-4 draw.

Fairley and Pattison hit doubles for The Park, but Jesse Cutter had a debut to forget as Grimes, Fisk, Groom and Conlon all found the net to secure the visitors a point.

Willow Pond’s great end to last season carried on into the first game of the new campaign as they outgunned Pennywell Comrades 5-1.

Young Callum Head smashed a quickfire double followed by efforts from Defty, Lincoln and a Lewis header, while Harrison responded.

Star man Scott King led Cherry Tree to a 3-1 success against Victory Club, with a great goal and a performance to match.

Longstaff made it 2-0 before Jack Lisgo reduced the deficit, but Steven Freeman’s fine finish made it 3-1.

Board Inn took advantage of poor AFC Donkins in a 7-3 away win. Man of the match Steven Trotter notched twice for Board and goals quickly followed from Cullen, Pearson and Whitfield.

Hutchinson, Jake Pattison and an own goal rallied Donkins, but Board’s Henderson and Luke Pattison put the game to bed.