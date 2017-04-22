Sunderland Sunday League: Keeper Cromack the hero as Southwick lift League Cup in shoot-out drama

Southwick claimed the Henderson’s Butchers-sponsored League Cup in dramatic fashion.

They came up against a resolute SR Dons side in the final at Ryhope.

Both sides missed glorious chances throughout the game, but Southwick’s Paul Cromack was the busier of the two keepers.

In the dying minutes, a mistimed defensive header by Nath Cummings let in a Dons forward, but an outstanding stop by Cromack prevented the Dons from grabbing a late winner as the game ended 0-0.

The game was decided by the dreaded spot-kicks and Cromack came up trumps again to earn the man-of-the-match award as Southwick claimed victory, winning the shoot-out 3-1.

Hylton Castle TWR were crowned Premier Division champions after they hammered second-placed TS Potters 5-0.

Star man Danni Lay fired a treble to get the party started.

TS Potters just weren’t good enough on the day and Hylton had Jonny Atkinson and Cal Hodgson increase their advantage. Nelson shone for TS Potters.

SR Dons are still in the hunt for the runners-up spot, but they were dealt a massive blow as RCA Grangetown Florists ran out convincing 5-0 winners.

Rob Hall, man of the match Mark Robinson and a Andy Place hat=trick gave them the win.

Diamond shone for the Dons.

Farra Paragon ISL’s good form continued as they overcome a tough Southwick side 2-0 thanks to efforts from Ryan March and man of the match Luke Page.

Michael “Chip” Bulmer was star man for Southwick, who had David Clark sent off.

In midweek, Southwick earned a 1-1 draw at Hylton Castle TWR, while RCA Grangetown Florists squeezed home 1-0 at TS Potters.

It was Hendon’s day as they came out on top in a nine-goal thriller against Jolly Potters in Division One.

Super Martin Deacon fired the home winner minutes from time as the game looked to settle as a 4-4 draw.

Gav Ackroyd and Clayton Davis scored for Hendon, but the Jolly Potters hit back with doubles from Baker and Webber.

Hendon, though, grabbed all the points with a Michael Montgomery brace followed by Deacon’s effort. Gareth Croft starred.

The Lansdowne’s title hopes suffered a massive blow as TC Plastics handed them a 4-1 defeat.

Jordan Cook, Keiron Stokoe and a double from Josh Farquhar sealed the points for the home side. Star man Nicholas Doyle replied for Lansdowne who are three points behind Burton House, who have a game in hand.

Reece Thompson shone for the Plasticmen.

Thorney Close Inn manager Paul Taylor was let down by his players as they came up against Ashbrooke Sport Club.

Taylor took one for the team and went in goal as they could only muster 10 players.

Ashbrooke duly eased past Thorney in a 6-0 romp as Jordan Ridley smashed home a hat-trick, supported by strikes from Aiden King and a Clark Stead brace.

Goals from Danny Prater and Paul Grainger gave The Board Inn a fine 2-0 win over Redhouse Last Orders.

Gareth Stoker rolled back the years with a great performance for Redhouse, but the Board Inn did enough to clinch all three points.

Josh Wigham stood out for Board Inn.

TC Plastics secured two midweek victories, beating Board Inn 1-0 and Redhouse Last Orders 5-1.