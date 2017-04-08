Sunderland Sunday League: Hylton Castle TWR retain Joe Holborn Memorial Cup with excellent final win over TC Plastics

Hylton Castle TWR retained the Joe Holborn Memorial Cup with a hard-fought win over local rivals TC Plastics.

The Premier Division side got one over on their First Division opponents and avenged the previous week’s cup defeat.

Hylton Castle TWR celebrate winning the Joe Holborn Memorial Cup final against TC Plastics at the Billy Hardy Complex. Picture by Tim Richardson

Kev Gordon, Niall Thubron and star man Tom Callaghan found the net to earn them their first silverware of the season.

They dedicated their cup win to the late Norman Nellins.

Kieron Stokoe replied for the Plasticmen, but it was just too late to inspire a revival. Luke Bell was their top man.

The league has two finals scheduled for Good Friday.

Washington Colliery meet Park View in the Billy Pemberton Memorial Cup final, sponsored by Scotts Bank Motors, at Wearmouth CW (10.30am).

Later in the day, SR Dons take on Southwick in the Henderson Butchers-backed League Cup final at Ryhope (6.30pm).

Ryhope Foresters signed off their Premier Division season with a thumping 6-1 win over O’Brien Waste Recycling.

The goals flowed as James Slack, Chris Sproat, Gavin Foley, Jack Ballantyne, Ross McLagan and Kieran Davies did the damage, with Neil Hamed starring.

In midweek, Southwick edged a 2-1 victory at SR Dons, while Hylton Castle TWR outgunned RCA Grangetown Florists 5-1.

The Victory Club’s bare 11 men ground out a brilliant performance to take all three points from AFC Wearside, winning 4-1 in Division Two.

Man of the match Ben Stores, Adam Brown, Scott Hunter and Karl Addison found the net, with Matty Rose responding. Dan Brown stood out for Wearside.

The Stella edged closer to the title with another win, 3-1 against Cherry Tree.

Star man Gavin Teasdale shot his side to victory with two clinical finishes and Ross Topping hit Stella’s third. Liam Middlemas hit Cherries’ consolation, with Cameron Arthurs their top performer.

Stella also won in midweek, beating Hendon Athletic 4-1.

Washington Colliery are still challenging for the title and they breezed past Lakeside with ease.

It finished 4-0, as Andy McIntyre, Andrew Brown and a couple of goals from Jordan Stevens did the damage. David Mould shone for Colliery, while Lee Stephenson was Lakeside’s top man.

Sunderland Railway Club are fighting to secure the runners-up spot and they secured three more points witha 3-0 win over New Town. Alex McDonald, Anthony Rogerson and sub Bryan Wood grabbed the goals. Alex Dobinson shone for New Town.

Hendon Athletic were back to their best with a dominant performance in an 8-1 win over Mill View CIU.

Super Tommy Scott ran the show and fired four goals past poor Scott Richardson in the Mill goal.

Player-manager Anth Carter nodded home after great work from Scott before Mill replied in a rare attack by Conlin.

Hendon made sure of victory with goals from Kev Golightly, Shaun Graham and the grandson of Pele, Glenn Bosher.