Sunderland Sunday League: Hodgson steals the show as Dolphin make a big splash

The Dolphin upset the form book with an unlikely 4-3 win over Wear United in Division Three.

Star Karl Hodgson found the net to cap a fine performance for Dolphin, with Jon Wardle and a double from Jon Bradley clinching the points.

Plucky United kept on plugging away and they found the net through Richard Morton, Scott Stevenson and Stuart Bowman, but Dolphin’s staunch defence held firm.

The Park silenced local rivals Silksworth Catholic Club with a great attacking display in a memorable 8-5 away win to move eight points clear in second spot.

Star man Micky Pattison and Ryan McCollin scored three apiece to retire friend and foe Ian Donkjn, then Josh Johnstone and Connor Gales finished the visitors’ scoring.

Silksworth matched them as much as they could and Dean Smart (2), Ed Wood (2) and Brent Brooke made the score a little more respectable.

Keeper Callum Bannan shone for Silksworth.

Millfield Oddies recorded a much-needed 8-3 win over lowly neighbours Millfield Free Gardeners.

Man of the match Chris Robins fired four goals, along with doubles from Paul Maw and Davey Laing. The visitors replied with strikes from Ryan Giles, star man Anthony Murtha and Steven Baker.

Park View continued their great run of form with a thumping 7-2 win over Penshaw CC. They followed up their recent semi-final win with a comfortable victory.

Reece Benson, Jack Callaghan (2), Kieran Peverley (2), Robert Robson and a late effort from Daniel Nkemjika won it for Park View, with Jordan Southern the man of the match.

Kris Kane stood out for Penshaw, whose marksmen were Liam Binks and Jon Snelling.

TC beat Wearmouth CW Juniors 3-1, with the goals shared by Michael Mather, Jake Smith and Carl Young.

Gary Stoker notched for Wearmouth, whose top performer was keeper Patrick Crombie. Chris Burdon starred for TC.

Shaun Fisk was on fire again for table-toppers Grange Park as his treble set up an easy 6-2 victory at Ryhope New Railway.

Man of the match Nath Groom increased Grange Park’s lead with a brace. Bottom club New Railway had Lee Patton on target twice in vain. Jordan Sweeney was their top performer.

The Lansdowne maintained top spot in Division One following a 5-3 victory at The Stumble Inn.

Star man Tommy Alderson hit a glorious hat-trick and Rhys Jukes added to that with his brace to earn the points.

Corey Steel ran the show for Stumble, whose marksmen were Luke Charlton and two-goal John Thubron.

Burton House secured another convincing win s they demolished The Royal Marine 8-2. Callum Hope, David “Busta” Paul and Mark Catcheside all notched twice for Burton House, with Kevin Humble and Adam Campbell giving Marine keeper Marc Robison a bad back.

Royal Marine managed to breach the Burton House defence twice, with Aidan Raeburn and Marc Robson scoring. Peter Marshall shone for Marine, with Paul Wardle top man for the visitors.

Oddies cruised to a one-sided victory over lowly Willow Pond.

It finished 8-0 courtesy of doubles from Robbie Yoxall, James Mitchell and Davey Snowdon, with Charlie Old and Daz Green making it eight.

Glenn Lister was Oddies’ top performer, with Kyle Ready best for Willow, who had Ronald Bulmer sent off.

Hendon rued the dismissal of Clayton Davis as they succumbed 3-2 at Jolly Potters.

Hendon were cruising with goals from Davis and Lee Owens, but Potters made the extra man count asDavid Hurrell and a Paul Webber brace stole the points.

Gary Baker starred for Potters, with Martin Thompson best for Hendon.