Sunderland Sunday League: Herron at the double to steer super Dons into County Cup quarter-finals

SR Dons advanced to the Durham County Sunday Cup quarter-finals after a dominant display in a 4-0 win against impressive Burnside WMC.

Shaun Pickford was star man and he helped Michael Laws and John Noble to find the net. Lewis Herron bagged a brace to secure the victory.

They next visit Newton Aycliffe Locomotion on February 5.

Ryhope New Railway bagged a last-gasp winner to pip Wear United 4-3 in Division Three.

Mick Smith hit a fantastic, curling free-kick into the bottom corner for United’s opener, but Ryhope levelled when Middlebrook pounced to slide home after Carl Lee saved an initial shot.

Middlebrook’s penalty and a superb 30-yard Gibson free-kick into the top corner had New Railway 3-1 ahead.

But United deservedly rallied as Sam Wade’s bullet header converted Stu Bowman’s delightful free-kick. Mick Smith then set up the equaliser, brilliantly winning the ball on the left of the box and pulling it back for Scott Stevenson, who stroked the ball into the back of the net.

New Railway, though, won it with seconds left, and it was a hard one for United to take. Ryhope broke down the left and the ball was pulled back from the by-line and put in by McConville from six yards.

Grange Park were back to their best as they thrashed The Dolphin 9-1

Lee Smith, Gaz Harding, star man Adam McCabe, Ryan Rowe (2), Nathan Groom (2) and a Shaun Fisk effort did the damage.

Wayne Davis hit Dolphin’s consolation, with Etheridge their stand-out.

TC took advantage of Millfield Oddies’ poor form with a 5-3 win.

Lunn, McLaren, Wilkinson, Thompson and star man Griffin gave the visitors the edge. Miller, Robinson and Laing kept Oddies in the game.

Penshaw CC moved up to fourth place with a close 3-2 win over Westmount.

Brennan, Jameson and Hayden scored the important goals, with Reynolds and Dixon responding.

Millfield Free Gardeners endured another defeat as sprightly Wearmouth CW Juniors fired three goals without reply.

Waterson, Willaims and Hollern found the net, while Currie was star man for Gardeners.

Washington Colliery got the bragging rights as they ran out 5-1 winners against Washington New Tavern to extend their lead at the top of Division Two.

Star man Jordan Stevens was lethal in front of goal, hitting four goals, with Andy McIntyre also on target. Martin Harrison finished a good move for Tavern’s reply.

Mark Pallas shone for Colliery.

Steven Trotter’s early double had Martin Telfer Carpets cruising.

But Cherry Tree took advantage of poor defending and duly ran out 5-3 winners.

Middlemas and Longstaff levelled it up, then Freeman, McCully and Arthurs put the game out of sight for Tree. James Knight pulled one back at the death.

The Railway Club took advantage of a scratch, 10-man Hendon Athletic side, but just scraped home 2-1 with two fluke goals.

Hendon managed to get a player out of bed to make it 11 and got one back, courtesy of the youthful Glen Bosher, but Railway held on for the win.

Stephen Conlin’s hat-trick set Mill View CIU up for a much-needed 6-2 win over AFC Wearside.

Richardson, Gordon and Hardy added to Mill’s tally after Wright and Henry roused Wearside.

The Stella got back to winning ways with a 3-0 success against Victory Club.

Teasdale, Jonas and Topping all scored past Victory keeper Lordon. Smiles stood out for Victory, with Russell best for Stella.

Goals from Corlett and Glenwright were enough for Pennywell Comrades to down Lakeside SSC 2-0. Paul Stephenson shone in vain for Lakeside.