Sunderland Sunday League: Grange Park made to scrap for title-winning point

Grange Park secured the Third Division title after their hard-fought 0-0 draw against Silksworth Catholic Club.

Neither side scored in a tight clash, but there was plenty of action. Shaun Fisk and Kieran Smith shone for the champions, with Gavin McAnaney outstanding for Silksworth.

Park View have secured a respectable fourth place finish, with a cup final to look forward.

They saw their league season out in style, comfortably beating Ryhope New Railway 4-1.

Robert Robson, Jack Callaghan, Jordon Southern and Kieran Peverley struck, with Ben Rowlands replying from distance.

Sam Thompson shone for Railway.

Westmount and Millfield Free Gardeners played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Westmount had Seth Joez and Luke Pegman (2) on target, with star man Michael Smith, Gary Thornton and Luke Currie rescuing a point for Gardeners.

Iain Summers stood out for Westmount.

TC just edged a 2-1 win against The Dolphin.

Daniel Padget and Shaun Barras earned the win, with Michael Malarkey replying.

Joe Proudlock starred for Dolphin, with Carl Young best for TC.

The Jolly Potters were top boys in a 10-goal encounter as they finished 7-3 First Division winners away to The Stumble Inn.

Goal machine Paul Webster was on form again, hitting four goals and Lewis Dodd scored a double.

The Stumble Inn had John Thubron on target twice, while Luke Charlton hit their third. Star man Gary Baker finished the scoring with a great finish for Potters. Rhys Robson was Stumble’s top performer.

Potters succumbed 4-3 to leaders The Burton House in a midweek thriller.

Thorney Close Inn probably earned their most valuable three points of the season as they just squeezed past the Board Inn 2-1 to keep alive their survival hopes.

Micky Pattison and Myles Nelson scored the important goals for the visitors and tricky Micky Wharton replied for Board Inn.

Jack Middleton was Board’s top man, with Ryan McCollin best for Thorney.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in a pulsating encounter as The Lansdowne and Ashbrooke Sports Club, the second and third-placed sides, drew 0-0.

Both teams had chances, but it ended goalless. Kristian Tyson shone for Lansdowne, with Aiden King best for the visitors.

Tom Smith’s Lansdowne men are still in the hunt for the title and come up against the Burton House for no doubt the ultimate decider.

Redhouse Last Orders thumped Premier strugglers Myers 7-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Total Sport Challenge Trophy.

Neil McNulty ran Myers’ defence ragged and hit a fine hat-trick to inspire the hosts, while Andy Arnold backed that up with a brace.

Liam Richardson and Adam Drysdale responded with great goals, but Last Orders were on top and further goals from Norman Newton and Ryan Morse rounded off the scoring.

Jordan Stewart shone for Last Orders, with Marc Goodwin best for Myers.

In the semi, Last Orders will visit RCA Grangetown Florists, who sailed past neighbours Ryhope Top House with a 4-0 victory.

Shaun Petch, Chris Thompson, Andy Place and John Turvey were all on target for the Meadow Park side, with Scott Kelly running the show.

Michael Austin stood out for Top House.

Farra Paragon put in a great display to overcome battling Hendon 4-1.

Lee Graydon put Farra in front before the break, but it wasn’t until the second half when the goals flowed.

Bryan Norton hit a double before Clayton Davis replied for Hendon, but Sam Robinson put the game out of Hendon’s reach with a fourth goal in the last minute.

Ian Douglas stood out for Farra, while David Redman was Hendon’s top man.