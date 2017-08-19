Sunderland Sunday League: Forrest fire as Thorney Close make statement of intent

Have your say

Thorney Close Inn made an opening-day statement in Division One with a dominant performance in a 4-1 victory at Ashbrooke Hendon.

They have bolstered their squad with youth and it is paying off. Aaron Forrest struck twice and Micky Noble capped a good display with a goal, while sub Collins hit a fourth.

Jake Tyrell hit Hendon’s consolation, with Gilby their stand-out performer.

Jolly Potters are expected to be serious title challengers and they made easy work of The Stella in a 4-1 away win.

Chapman, Coomber and a couple from Ryan Bussey secured the victory, while Stella had Shaun Spoors on target, with Gav Teasdale starring.

Oddies started well at Sunderland Railway Club, with Snowdon’s deft chip putting them 1-0 up,

But Railway roared back to win 7-1. Debutant Connor Glendenning and veteran Andrew Steele’s excellent strike were added to by Jake Baker’s screamer into the bottom corner from a 25 yard free kick.

Wallace (2) and Curt Foster also scored, with Baker adding his second.

Ryhope Top House started where they finished off last season, with an impressive 2-1 win over much-fancied Royal Marine. Paul Brooke and Michael Brown struck, while Peter Marshall got a late consolation.

Rob Murray kept Redhouse Last Orders quiet with an excellent performance between the sticks as Port of Call secured an opening 0-0 draw.

Ryan Morse pulled the strings in vain for Redhouse.

Michael Smith steered Wear United to an emphatic 6-0 win over spritely Millfield Free Gardeners to make an early-season statement of intent in Division Three.

Debutant Leo Burke hit the opener then turned provider for United’s second, as Sam Wade slotted home. Coulson and Andy Meikle made it 4-0.

Michael Waters’ penalty and Wade’s second completed the scoring, before Wade and Millfield defender Anderson saw red.

Tom Kelly and David Cawood had Ryhope cruising, but the second half was a different story as Wearmouth CW Juniors turned on the style to finish 4-2 winners.

Hollern’s double was followed by goals from twins Craig and Ryan Williams.

It wasn’t unusual to see a Tom Jones treble as Park View tried to secure a victory over plucky Penshaw Catholic Club. But the hosts held firm and fought back to earn a surprising 3-3 draw.

Lakeside SSC have a big challenge ahead after an opening 8-1 defeat to Kings Arms.

Star man Nath Ridley, Mather, Barrass and Stephen Dixon all hit doubles. Darien Thompson struck for Craig Carney’s outfit.

Gav Neal’s double and a striker from big brother Craig Neal helped Washington New Tavern sink Tony Ganley’s Millfield Oddies 3-0. Alan Rose showed promise in Oddies’ goal with some great saves. Martin Cullen was star man.

A Lewis Taylor double earned AFC Houghton a debut win in Division Four as they beat Washington Juniors Blue Bell Inn 2-1. Sub Lee Dunbar cut the deficit, but Houghton held firm to see the game out.

Washington Juniors Teal Farm had to dig deep to overcome hard-working Witherwack 6-3. Quinn, Shotton, Duffield and a Lee Cuthbertson treble gave Teal Farm the points, with Dylan Jardin (2) and Stephenson responding.

The Grange put in a professional display to secure a 3-0 win at Terminus.

Jamie’s Hounslow’s lads were comfortable throughout and had Lane, Holmes and Hendry on target.

Herrington CW beat Mill View 4-2. Liam Hackett and Adam Glendenning’s fine treble did the trick, though Mill had a late flurry, with Brook and McCowie replying.

Washington Arms hammered The Dolphin 10-1.

McCartney and McGeoch both hit hat-tricks, backed by Oliver, Murray, Philliskirk and Middleton. Wilkinson replied.