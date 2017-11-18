Sunderland Sunday League: Florists outgun Southwick to maintain unbeaten start to the season

Unbeaten RCA Grangetown Florists derailed Southwick’s Premier Division title push with a hard-fought 3-1 win.

Shaun Petch, Robinson and Andy Place made sure of the win as Florists moved second, with goal machine John Butler replying.

Victoria Gardens won an end-to-end 12-goal thriller 7-5 against long-term rivals TC Plastics.

It was a tight affair until star man Callum Hope came off the bench to score twice to secure Gardens’ success.

Jordan, Humble, Bell (2) and McEwan added to the scoreline. The Plasticmen gave it a good go, with Cobain (2), Stephenson (2) and Jardine netting, but Gardens held on to stay top.

Hylton Castle TWR Group sent a message to the Premier with their fine victory over SR Dons.

TWR could have won by a bigger margin, but they settled for a 6-3 win.

Dons played with a threadbare side and had Morris, Hepplewhite and Laws bagging with good goals, but Hylton are in great form, despite having three points deducted.

Kev Gordon, Cresswell, Wooton, Danni Lay and a Tom Callaghan brace sealed the visitors’ triumph.

The Lansdowne are still looking for their first league win after suffering another loss, 3-2 at home to Farra Paragon ISL.

Third-top Farra had Mills, Bogie and Cam Old on target, with Talbot and Richardson replying.

Second-bottom Silksworth CW suffered another defeat, 2-1 at home to neighbours Ryhope Foresters.

David Dixon opened the scoring for Silksworth, but Foresters continued their decent form and won thanks to strikes from Gav Nesbitt and Kieran Davies.

Oddies are adrift at the bottom of Division One after a 6-2 home loss to Port of Call.

Wharton, Hatcher, Young and a Houghton hat-trick from Houghton beat Fleming in the Oddies goal. Bachurzewski and Daz Green reduced the deficit.

New Town got their own back on Redhouse Last Orders as they snatched a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture, two weeks after losing 3-0 away.

Douglas, Laidler and Thompson won it for New Town, who moved off the bottom with their win, and Ryan Morse and Paul Stokoe responded.

The Royal Marine upset the form book as they beat mid-table Washington Colliery 3-1 to climb to third-bottom spot.

Collier, Marshall and Clifton struck for Marine and Andy McIntyre hit his usual goal for Colliery.

The Railway Club are putting up a challenge for the title, and they sit in second spot after a 7-2 rout of The Stella.

Adam Smith (2), Callaghan, Tansey and a Jordon Ridley hat-trick sparked Railway, while Stella could only muster replies from Sawyer-Copus and Teasdale.

The points were shared in an end-to-end eight-goal thriller as Jolly Potters hit back four times for a 4-4 draw against Ashbrooke Hendon.

The visitors led each time thanks to McConville, Armstrong, Newby and Greenwell, but Potters kept pegging them back, with Brown and Webster’s doubles earning a point.

Ryhope Top House secured their ninth league win and extended their lead at the top with a 5-3 win defeat of depleted Thorney Close ionn.

Thorney played with pride and went down fighting, with Corey Steel and two-goal Antliff got target.

But Top House are top for a reason and they cemented the win with goals from Austin, Brown, Young and Paul Brooke (2).