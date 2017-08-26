Sunderland Sunday League: Clinical Wilkinson treble steers Dolphin to impressive cup triumph

Have your say

The Dolphin recorded the result of the weekend with a fine 4-0 win over the staunch Cherry Tree in the Hendersons Butchers League Cup first round.

Craig Wilkinson hit a hat-trick and John Thubron made sure of victory for a fired-up Doiphin, clinching a glamour tie away to RCA Grangetown Florists. Carl Longstaff stood out for Cherry Tree.

RCA Grangetown Florists romped to an 8-0 win over AFC Donkins, in a tie marred by a couple of red cards.

Kelly, Hall, Place, Robinson and a brace from Petch had RCA flying, before Florists’ Robinson and Bannan (Donkins) were sent off. Turvey and McCain finished the scoring.

Sunderland Railway Club scored an impressive 4-3 win over Premier outfit Ashbrooke Sports Club.

Andy Steele, star man Jake Baker and a couple from Curtis Forster gave Railway the win. Richie Mulvaney’s side will be licking their wounds but will be concentrating on the league, with Ridley and David Dixon (2) scoring.

Herrington CW are finding their feet impressively, sailing past much-changed Myers with a 7-2 away win.

James Lyall (2), Jon Shanks (2), Adam Glendenning, Chris Cook and Connor Ridley got the goals, while Michael Smith and Craig Richardson replied.

Southwick had to graft for 90 minutes to overcome a tricky Washington JFC Teal Farm outfit.

The usual suspects pulled Southwick out of the mire as Butler, Gillat, Kane and Fowler netted. Dan Thompson replied, but Chris Spence scored to put the game to bed at 5-1.

Ashbrooke Hendon were embarrassed in their own backyard as spritely The Park scored at will in an 8-3 success.

Lewis Fairley Inflicted the most damage, smashing four goals. Ashbrooke Hendon had Croft, Atkinson and Reay on target, but the fast forward line of Micky and Daniel Pattison, plus Fairley ran them ragged.

The Pattison brothers each scored, backed by goals from Gales and King.

Washington New Tavern nicked an exciting 5-3 win over Millfield Oddies this with a double from Mark Wallis at the death.

Prior to Wallis’s intervention, Jamie’s Wilson (2) and Davies notched for Tavern, but two-goal Nath Robinson and David Laing levelled it up.

Wallis made it 4-3 then nicked the ball from kick-off and ran from halfway to curl home a killer fifth.

The Grange just about squeezed past Pennywell Comrades, winning 2-1.

Billy Wyatt gave them a hand as he picked up two yellow cards. Hendry and Wright scored for Grange then Stephen Clish nodded home to keep Pennywell interested.

Park View took advantage of a makeshift Hendon Athletic team to go 4-1 up thanks to Jordon Southern (2), Robinson and Callaghan, with Tommy Scott responding.

Harsh words at half-time spurred Hendon on and the impressive comeback saw Noble, Machin and Graham take the game to penalties at 4-4. Park View won the shoot-out 4-3.

New Town were comfortable 8-1 winners over hapless Millfield Free Gardeners.

The visitors had sub Jack Croucher firing a late response, but New Town were just too good.

Matty Thompson started the flurry of goals and David Laidler hit a double, followed by Salicki, Warris, Haley, Andy Laidler and sub Kyle Horn.

Oddies are missing star man Andy Smith and his absence told as the Port of Call played well to take their scalp in a 4-2 victory.

Dagg (2), Metcalfe and Harrison did the damage, while Hardwick and Bachurzewski replied.

There were only two league games.

Ryhope Top House made it two wins out of two in Division One, beating Redhouse Last Orders 3-2.

Elliott Tench and a double from Paul Brooke steered Top House to top spot, with Adam Sloanes and Josh Lay replying. Excellent defending ensured Ryhope’s success.

Nookside belatedly started their Fourth Division campaign, and their result - an 8-2 drubbing of Washington JFC Blue Bell Inn was worth the wait.

Jack Barnes stole the show with a five-goal haul christening his brand new boots. Leon Duff starred in midfield, with Aaron Clasper (2) and Ross Newby completing the win. Baldridge and Wilson replied.