Sunderland Sunday League: Burton House keep three-point title gap with dramatic late leveller in Lansdowne crunch

The Lansdowne nearly claimed victory in their First Division mega showdown, but leaders Burton House maintained their three-point lead with a last-minute equaliser.

The top two produced an entertaining 3-3 draw, with Thomas Alderson, Shaun Smith and hot shot Luke Taylor scoring for Lansdowne, with Jay Martin their top performer.

Keith Lonsdale, Callum Hope and Kieran Moan rescued a precious point for Burton, with Paul Wardle starring. Both teams have three games to play.

Thorney Close Inn are attempting the great escape as they chalked up another crucial win 3-2 at Willow Pond.

They have four games left to pull further away from the drop zone. Willow put up a fight and had Jake McDermott and Kyle Reay on target, but super Micky Pattison Inspired Thorney to victory, with Kurt Jenkins and two-goal Ryan McCollin netting.

Paul Webster’s hat-trick was enough to down Redhouse Last Orders as Jolly Potters finished their season with a 3-2 win.

Billy Robson and Jordan Stewart replied for Redhouse, with Neil Middlemiss starring. Gary Baker shone for Potters.

A strong performance from Ashbrooke Sports Club, in a 3-0 win at The Royal Marine, saw them move closer to securing third place.

Daz Green, Nath Renton and Jordan Ridley found the net, with keeper Ian Renton starring. Marine’s top man was Peter Marshall.

Ryhope Top House were too good for The Stumble Inn, romping home 7-0 in their final game.

Josh Winthrop hit a hat-trick, supported by Paul Brooke’s double and strikes from Callum Johnson and Dan Pattison finished things off. Conner Barnes shone for Stumble, with Ryan Wood best for Top House.

Liam Houghton, Michael Wharton and Daniel Prater all scored as The Board Inn defeated struggling Hendon 3-2, with Josh Wigham starring, to pull away from the drop zone. Deacon and Gilby replied, but Hendon could not find a leveller.

Hylton Castle TWR took another step closer to the Premier Division title after their devastating 7-1 hammering of SR Dons.

Danni Lay grabbed a clinical hat-trick, Tom Callaghan netted twice and further goals from Kev Gordon and Callum Hodgson almost secured the title. Marc Moon stood out.

Hylton only need a point from their remaining three games to win the league. Lewis Herron replied for Dons, with Shaun Pickford starring.

Farra Paragon are starting to gel and they ran out easy 4-1 winners over O’Brien Waste Recycling, with Kyran Whitehead starring.

Jake Fenton, Luke Page, Logan Powell and Bryan Norton gave Farra another three points, with Harrison replying. O’Brien have one more game to secure safety.

The Ashbrooke earned a decent 2-2 draw at RCA Grangetown Florists, but it was too little too late as they have been relegated.

Adam Storey and Andy Place struck for Florists, with Neal Atkinson hitting both replies. Simon Heptinstall was RCA’s man of the match, with David Smiles best for Ashbrooke.

Washington Colliery earned three massive points in their top-of-the-table Second Division clash with leaders The Stella.

Stella are still in pole position for the title but can’t afford any more slip-ups. Jordan Stevens proved his importance for the visitors with a devastating brace.

Stella hit back with some impressive football, as Stephen Rutter and Kris Lawton levelled it up, but Andy McIntyre was on hand to fire the winner.

James McKenna was Stella’s top performer.

Sunderland Railway Club produced another great performance, 4-1 against AFC Wearside in their final game, to stay second.

Only Washington Colliery can better that with their games in hand.

John Brannen, Anthony Rogerson, Dean Smith and Bryan Wood earned Railway the points, with Matty Rose replying.

Daniel Tough starred, with Duncan Stanhope best for AFC.

Hendon Athletic repeated the previous week’s performance with another convincing win against Mill View CIU.

It was tight in the first half, with Conlin scoring for Mill and Tommy Scott replying.

Scott doubled his tally just after the restart and a trademark Bri Carter free-kick, proving he is the “best player in Hendon”, found the top corner from at least 40 yards.

Sub Adam Wasey added the fourth with a great finish. Joe Lincoln shone for Mill, with Chris Rowntree best for Athletic.

New Town moved up to fifth after a 2-0 win at Cherry Tree.

Alex Dobinson and Josh Winlow bagged the vital goals, with Lewis Jopling star man. Chris Hissett shone for the Cherries.

Silksworth Catholic Club are hoping that their strong third place finish in Division Three will secure them promotion.

They finished their programme with a comfortable 6-2 win over plucky visitors Wear United, after falling behind to a Steven Walls strike.

Dean Smart, hat-trick hero Gav McAnaney, Jay Bewick and Darren Davie scored for Silksworth. Sub Michael Smith hit United’s second, with Stuart Bowman starring.

Park View enjoyed an easy 7-0 demolition of The Dolphin. Man of the match Jack Callaghan fired four goals, backed by Reece Benson and two-goal keeper Troy Baker. Karl Hodgson shone for Dolphin.

Star man Matthew McKenzie and Michael Mather netted in each half as TC defeated Ryhope New Railway 2-0. The defeat sees New Railway finishing in mid-table in their debut season. Jordan Sweeney starred for Ryhope.

Mighty Southwick shocked TC Plastics as they the overturned a 2-0 deficit to progress jn the Total Sport Challenge Trophy.

Kieron Mitchell and Kieron Stoke had TC Plastics cruising in the first half, but Anth Ross is due to have a statue erected on Southwick Green after his classy brace took the tie to penalties.

Southwick duly won the shoot-out 3-2 to devastate the youthful Plasticmen. Alan Tench starred for Plastics, Keiron Martin for Southwick.