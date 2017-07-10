Sunderland RCA and Ryhope CW set up potential FA Cup derby

Sunderland RCA will begin their season with a home FA Cup tie, with the potential of a derby in the preliminary round.

RCA have been drawn at home to Yorkshire club Garforth Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on August 5.

The winners will be at home to Ashington or Ryhope CW on August 19.

Washington entertain Dunston UTS in their opener, while Seaham Red Star host Whitley Bay.

FA Cup, extra preliminary round draw (Aug 5) includes: Seaham Red Star v Whitley Bay, Washington v Dunston UTS, Ashington v Ryhope CW, Sunderland RCA v Garforth Town, Newton Aycliffe v Chester-le-Street, Consett v Bishop Auckland, Barnoldswick Town v Jarrow Roofing, Billingham Town v Pickering Town, Bridlington Town v Billingham Synthonia, Marske United v North Shields, Penrith v West Auckland, Shildon v Morpeth Town

Preliminary round (Aug 19) includes: Sunderland RCA or Garforth Town v Ashington or Ryhope CW, Penrith or West Auckland v Seaham Red Star or Whitley Bay, Albion Sports or Nelson v Newton Aycliffe or Chester-le-Street, Barnoldswick Town or Jarrow Roofing v Washington or Dunston UTS, Consett or Bishop Auckland v Team Northumbria or Heaton Stannington, Scarborough Athletic v Marske United or North Shields, South Shields v Bridlington Town or Billingham Synthonia

Ryhope CW and Seaham Red Star have both landed home ties in the FA Vase’s first qualifying round, tackling Guisborough and Bradford club Albion Sports respectively.

Easington Colliery have a tough tie at Ashington, while Washington enter in the second qualifying round, away to Barnoldswick or Dunston UTS. Sunderland RCA are exempt until the second round proper.

FA Vase, first qualifying round draw (Sep 9) includes: Ryhope CW v Guisborough Town, Seaham Red Star v Albion Sports, Ashington v Easington Colliery, Chester-le-Street v Silsden, Stokesley SC v Hebburn Town, Whickham v Newton Aycliffe, Blyth v West Allotment Celtic, Esh Winning v Penrith, Tow Law Town v Crook Town, Brandon United v Bishop Auckland, Barnoldswick Town v Dunston UTS, Eccleshill United v Jarrow Roofing

Second qualifying round (Sep 23): Ryhope CW or Guisborough Town v Northallerton Town or Alnwick Town, Team Northumbria v Durham City, Stockton Town v Consett, Billingham Synthonia v Whitley Bay, Willington v Darlington RA or Harrogate RA, Tow Law Town or Crook Town v Esh Winning or Penrith, Marske United or Ryton and Crawcrook Albion v Seaham Red Star or Albion Sports, West Auckland v Chester-le-Street or Silsden, Padiham or Thackley v Ashington or Easington Colliery, Barnoldswick Town or Dunston UTS v Washington, Eccleshill United or Jarrow Roofing v Knaresborough Town, Campion or Bedlington Terriers v Brandon United or Bishop Auckland