SR Dons handed tough quarter-final tie

Sunderland Sunday League club SR Dons have been handed a tough away game in the quarter-final draw of the Durham County Sunday Cup.

Dons, who outgunned Burnside WMC 4-0 in the third round last weekend, will visit Durham Sunday League outfit Newton Aycliffe Locomotion in the last-eight tie on February 5.

Hylton Castle TWR Bifold Doors, who visit Horden CW Supporters tomorrow, will be away to Jarrow Robin Hood Perth Green, from the Shields Sunday League, if they get through.

Durham County Sunday Cup, quarter-final draw

Newton Aycliffe Locomotion v SR Dons

Stockton Hardwick Social Club or Dawdon Welfare Park v Boldon Shack

Norton Red Lion v Hartlepool Lion Hillcarter

Jarrow Robin Hood Perth Green v Horden CW Supporters or Hylton Castle TWR Bifold Doors

Ties: February 5