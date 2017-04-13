Silksworth regain fourth place in the Wearside League, with Muir the merrier

Silksworth CW climbed back into fourth place in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League last night, thanks to a 2-0 win over lowly Windscale.

The Cumbrians held out until the 35th minute, when Paul Muir, following good build-up play, was left with the simple task of tapping the ball past goalkeeper James Dolan.

On the stroke of half-time, Adam Storey doubled Silksworth’s lead, slamming home a penalty to secure the victory.

Boldon CA slipped to fifth spot after a 1-1 draw at home to in-form Cleator Moor Celtic.

The Cumbrians led when Leigh Dunn scored from the penalty spot after 30 minutes, but Tom West headed home a 75th-minute leveller.

Sunderland West End travelled to Coxhoe Athletic and came away with a point from an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Richie McKenna opened the scoring for Coxhoe in the 42nd minute, before David Keithley equalised, beating goalkeeper Luke Cowie, two minutes later.

Coxhoe regained the lead after 57 minutes, when Robert Thompson rounded goalkeeper Neal Bussey and tapped into an empty net, but Luke Taylor drew West End level again three minutes later.

West End took the lead for the first time on 72 minutes, through Jack Stanger, and they looked like claiming a fine win.

But, with only a minute to go, Mark Brown volleyed past Bussey to haul Coxhoe level.

Jarrow put the title champagne on ice as second-top Redcar Athletic kept alive their very slim chance of the title, beating Leam Rangers 2-0 with goals in the final 11 minutes from James Swann and Joel Callender.

Redcar trail Jarrow by 15 points, with five games left.

In the Ebac Northern League, Morpeth Town kept their slender Division One title chances alive with a 2-1 win at North Shields.

Joe Walton rounded the keeper and tapped into an empty net right on half-time, and the former Washington star doubled Morpeth’s lead on 52 minutes, firing into the bottom corner. Bobby Taylor pulled one back with a great strike, seven minutes from time, but Morpeth held on.

They are now four points behind the Robins and seven behind table-topping South Shields, with a game in hand.

Morpeth visit Mariners Park on Saturday.

Relegated West Allotment Celtic were hammered 6-1 by visitors Penrith, for whom Martyn Coleman hit four goals. Craig Hindmarch hit Celtic’s reply.

In Division Two, Esh Winning stayed second-bottom despite losing 2-1 at Blyth Town.

Malky Morien fired uinto the top corner for Blyth’s opener, and he headed a second before Nick Marley pulled one back. Esh, with one game left, are three points above bottom club Ryton & Crawcrook Albion, who have two matches to play.

Ryton were beaten 2-0 at Brandon United. James Moore lobbed goalkeeper Anthony Pattison for the opener, then Luke Thompson’s 30-yard free-kick settled the issue.

Billingham Synthonia’s promotion bid was boosted by a shock 2-1 defeat for Heaton Stannington.

Jonathan Wright’s chip had Heaton ahead, but Ali Stoddart’s own goal and a stoppage-time Gary Mitchell penalty saw lowly Thornaby home 2-1.

Heaton, with two games left, trail third-top Synthonia by four points.

Victory against Willington in Saturday’s last ever game at Central Avenue will clinch promotion for Synners.