Silksworth CW outgunned by Jarrow in County Cup

Silksworth CW found old rivals Jarrow too strong in last night’s Durham Challenge Cup preliminary round tie.

Jarrow, relishing their first season in the Northern League, took a 10th-minute lead, when Peter Kane put Matthew McFarlane through and he lifted the ball over the goalkeeper, from just inside the box.

Jarrow doubled their lead on 25 minutes, when Stevie Graham’s free-kick found Kane, who headed in from eight yards.

Two minutes later, the Wearside League hosts reduced the deficit, when a corner kick was somehow bundled into the net, at the near post, by Kieron Featherstone for an own goal.

Just after the interval, Kai Elliott’s free-kick deflected into the net to make it 3-1.

Jarrow extended their lead on 63 minutes, when Kris Allen sent the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot. It was 5-1 soon after, when Liam Clarke slid the ball home under the advancing goalkeeper.

Willington won 1-0 at Wearside League high-fliers Boldon CA, the only goal coming in the 50th minute, with Conor Winter on target.

Esh Winning lost 4-1 at home to Tow Law Town, with Mykel Summerson responding to efforts from Scott Oldfield, Lewis Teasdale, Dean Thexton and Mark Pattison.

Hebburn Town had to fight hard to see off Northern League colleagues Ryton & Crawcrook Albion 3-2.

The home side raced into a 2-0 lead through Gary Shaw (five minutes) and Mechack Kanda (14).

The visitors pulled one back as Sam Moore scored from the penalty spot and then equalised on 28 minutes, with a beauty from Liam Anderson.

Kanda, though, restored Hebburn’s lead with his second goal on 78 minutes.

Harton & Westoe were shocked by a 2-1 defeat to Northern Alliance side Gateshead Rutherford.

Zak Atkinson’s 24th-minute strike gave Rutherford the lead, but Jean-Pierre Parracho equalised. In a dramatic finish, David Chambers’ left-foot effort beat keeper Daniel Hebden for Rutherford’s 84th-minute winner.

The only game in the Ebac Northern League’s First Division saw Whitley Bay snatch a 3-2 win at Billingham Synthonia.

Lowly Synners went ahead on 36 minutes, when Callum Hassan created space for himself and fired home into the corner of the net.

Thomas Potter levelled from the penalty spot in the 61st minute,but Synners regained the lead 10 minutes later, when Craig Hindmarch found the top corner of the net with his terrific shot.

Bay equalised again, within two minutes, courtesy of Aiden Haley’s deflected shot.

With just a minute left, Whitley won it when Scott Jasper scored with a downward header.

In Division Two, Heaton Stannington beat second-placed Northallerton Town 3-1, with two goals in the final eight minutes.

Ethan Tait bagged the Tynesiders’ opener, before, on 82 minutes, sub Matthew Shaftoe headed home following a corne. Abubaker Salim nodded in for 3-0 before Shaun Hudson hit a late consolation.

There were two TWR Bifolds Wearside League games.

Cleator Moor Celtic won 2-0 at Prudhoe Town, thanks to first-half goals from Ryan Hall and Callum Birdsall, to climb into second place.

Ryan Rivis fired a hat-trick as Stokesley SC hammered Windscale 6-2.