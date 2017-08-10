Sensational Consett roar back from two goals down to knock Bishop Auckland out of FA Cup

Have your say

Consett staged a memorable fightback to send Bishop Auckland crashing out of the FA Cup last night.

The Steelmen, who rallied from 3-1 down to draw the original tie 3-3, roared back from two goals down in the extra preliminary round replay, running out sensational 5-2 winners.

Michael Hoganson’s eighth-minute strike and an Alex Francis goal had Bishops 2-0 up in 22 minutes.

But Michael Sweet soon tapped home to rouse Consett, who were ahead by the break thanks to a Michael Mackay double.

Shaun Ryder powered home a killer fourth goal on 56 minutes and Sweet, with his second, wrapped it all up on 76 minutes.

Consett host Heaton Stannington in the next round on August 19.

In the other reply, North Shields lost 1-0 at home to Marske United, with Craig Gott’s deflected shot winning it on 53 minutes.

Marske are away to Scarborough Athletic next.

In the Ebac Northern League’s Second Division, Crook Town were brought back to earth by a 1-1 home draw with Darlington RA.

Mark Sims giving the RA the lead on 53 minutes, only for Matthew Stephenson to equalise three minutes later

Esh Winning lost 4-2 at home to Blyth, despite going ahead with a Nick Marley strike. Ryan McGorrigan and David Robinson turned the game around, and the pair both struck again to put Blyth 4-1 up. Dagan Taylor bagged a late consolation for Esh.

Craig Malley and Kris Hughes notched as Hebburn Town won 2-1 at home to Thornaby, with Howes levelling at 1-1 in the first half.

Ryton & Crawcrook Albion were outgunned 8-0 at home by ruthless Billingham Town.

Ashley Lavan scored four, with Chris Dickinson, Connor Dunlavey, Liam Travers and an own goal making it eight.

In the only Division One game, newly-promoted Stockton Town lost 3-1 at home to Morpeth Town.

Joe Walton, Richard Pell and Mark Davison did the damage. Jamie Owens replied four minutes from time.