Seaham Red Star pair sign for Jarrow Roofing

Seaham Red Star have lost two key players to Northern League Division One rivals Jarrow Roofing.

Keeper Shaun Newbrook, among the top five appearance makers in the club’s history, has left Seaham along with highly-rated midfielder David Palmer.

Palmer left Red Star last summer to sign for South Shields, but he returned in mid-season and four goals and 14 appearances for the Mariners, who would go on to be league champions.

Meanwhile, Second Division club Hebburn Town have signed Jarrow Roofing striker Paul Chow. The former FA Vase winner with Whitley Bay was inundated with offers from Division One sides.

But he has opted to join a ‘project’ at Hebburn after being convinced of the club’s ambition by manager Scott Oliver – who has also signed ex-South Shields duo Jonny Wightman and Lee Maitland.

Chow is now raring to go at his new club – having briefly retired last season.

“There was a spell last season when I wasn’t myself,” he said. “I took a break and came back to Roofing refreshed, and I’ve got the hunger to do well at Hebburn now.

“I had a few offers from the top teams but this felt right. I spoke to Scott and I know his assistant Chris Thompson and I liked the plans they have. They have a project and it is a fresh challenge for me.”

Spennymoor Town have added trips to Northern League sides Billingham Town (July 8) and Dunston UTS (July 25) to their pre-season plans as Jason Ainsley’s side prepare for a first ever crack at the Vanarama National League North Division.

Moors also visit Stockton Town (July 11), Shildon (July 15), Morpeth Town (July 18) and Scottish club Penicuik Athletic (July 29).

Former Sunderland midfielder Julio Arca has signed a new two-year contract to stay at Evo-Stik League Division One North new boys South Shields.

The Mariners have also agreed two-year deals with ex-Washington left-back Anthony Callaghan and keeper Liam Connell, adding to the capture of prolific Consett striker Luke Sullivan.