Red Star’s FA Cup hopes dashed by ruthless Whitley Bay

Seaham Red Star saw their FA Cup ambitions ended by a 4-1 extra preliminary round replay defeat at Whitley Bay last night.

Bay needed just 18 minutes to go ahead, with Scott Jasper on target, before Alex Kempster made it 2-0 on 24.

Jack Byerley hit a killer third goal right on half-time. Red Star pulled a goal back after 58 minutes, when Craig Lynch converted a penalty, but Kyle Patton (70) made the game safe for Bay, who visit Penrith in the next round on August 19.

In the Ebac Northern League’s First Division, Sunderland RCA beat Penrith 2-1 in their league opener, coming from behind after Martyn Coleman gave the Cumbrians a 21st-minute lead.

RCA equalised through Michael Charlton, early the second half, then the winner came on 65 minutes when Dylan Elliott found the net, after RCA had hit the post several times.

Shildon enjoyed an excellent 4-2 win at Dunston UTS.

Matty Robson put them in front (44) only for Mark Fitzpatrick to equalise from the penalty spot a minute later. Early in the second half, Michael Pearson put UTS 2-1 ahead, but late goals from Michael Rae (70 and 77) and a free-kick from Billy Greulich-Smith (79) earned Shildon all three points.

West Auckland ruthlessly hammered Guisborough Town 9-0, as they bounced back from their disappointing weekend setback in the cup.

Nathan Fisher helped himself to a hat-trick (9, 57 and 70 minutes), as did Amar Purewal (10, 16 and 78), while an own goal on 71 minutes and efforts from Ben Wood (75) and Michael McKeown (87) completed the rout.

Newton Aycliffe drew 1-1 with Ashington after leading with a Kurt Matthews goal until Ben Harmison equalised in the 85th minute, four minutes after Lewis Stafford received his marching orders for two bookable offences.

Tonight, Bishop Auckland host Consett in an attractive FA Cup replay, following a 3-3 draw at the Belle View Stadium at the weekend.

North Shields host Marske United in their replay, after a 4-4 thriller in the first game.

Second Division champions Stockton Town face a tough task in their first ever top-flight match when they entertain Morpeth Town.