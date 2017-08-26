Peterlee Sunday League: Westlea enjoy magnificent seven to start the season

Have your say

New Seaham Westlea began their Second Division promotion push in style, with a 7-0 demolition of Peterlee Central Club.

Alex Hutchinson (2), Martin Rogerson, Josh Elliott, Brennan Yuill, Glen Francis and Adam Bates on an opening day which brought 79 goals in the 13 matches. Kris Sturge stood out for Central.

Four-goal Jonathan Glenwright guided Hetton Lyons home 8-1 against Peterlee Hearts.

Liam Ord, Michael Brunning, Bradley Bowman and Louis Flitton also netted, with Dave Kember replying.

Newcomers Easington Leather Cap made a winning start, pipping Murton New Hesledon 4-3.

Josh Lincoln (2), Matthew Smith and Graham Hornsby did the damage, with Dan Owen, Kyle Longstaff and Paul Hossack replying.

Wingate Grange, relegated last season, began with a bang, as four-goal Michael Lee inspired a 5-2 win over Haswell Oddfellows.

Jonathan Lee also scored, with Scott French firing both responses.

Chris Collings and Stuart Coxon struck for Acre Rigg SC, but rejuvenated Sherburn United won 4-2, thanks to AndrewElliott (2), Lewis Lumley and Matt Griffiths.

In the Premier Division, champions Dawdon Welfare Park kicked off with a rare defeat, going down 4-2 to visitors Peterlee Catholic Club.

Luke Wallace, Shane O’Brien, Liam Wintrip and Bradley Beeston guided Catholic gome, with Kyle Bell and Jack Walker replying. Dawdon had Paul Milner sent off, while David Paul saw red for Catholic.

Easington Colliery Club, formerly known as HMS Victory, drew 1-1 with Easington Welfare, with Dale Harker and Joe Taboun the marksmen. Welfare had Ryan Chambers dismissed.

First Division champions Easington Lane WMC earned a good 1-1 draw at Peterlee Helford United, with Stephen Francis and Philip Hickman the respective scorers.

Horden CW Supporters Club beat Murton Colliery 5-3, courtesy of James Connor (2), Rob Taylor (2) and Craig Harbord.

Ryan Temple, Ryan Pinder and Liam Appleby, who was later sent off, notched for Murton.

Seaham Parkside, champions of Division Two, endured a baptism of fire in Division One, thumped 8-0 by Easington CIU, newly relegated from the Premier.

Liam Adamson’s hat-trick stole the show, backed by Jordan Williams (2), Ethan Wood, Simon Todd and sub Rob Huntley.

Easington Southside pipped Trimdon Royal Oaks 7-6 in a thriller, thanks to Matt Billyard (3), Stuart Softley, Martin Dunn, John Brown and sub Josh Dunning.

Paul Wilkinson (3), Martin Mason, Niall Salmon, and sub Brian Harrison notched in vain for Oaks.

Liam Gill’s well-taken brace led Seaham Marlborough home 2-0 against South Hetton Cricket Club.

Newly-promoted Horden Cricket Club drew 1-1 with Wingate Howden, with Shaun Bentley and Lewis Beeston on target.