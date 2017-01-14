Peterlee Sunday League: Price is right as Parkside start new year in super style

Seaham Parkside had the perfect start to 2017, going top of the Second Division and securing derby bragging rights.

In the first game back after the festive break, they outgunned New Seaham Westlea 5-2, with star man Kevin Price (2), Bailey Hogwood, Michael Kennedy and Matthew Mustard all on target.

Dale Shaw and Craig Warren notched for Westlea, whose top man was Josh Elliott.

Haswell Oddfellows slipped to second place after being held 1-1 by Acre Rigg Social.

Scott French was their marksman, with Anthony Martin starring. Chris Anderson netted for Rigg, whose top performer was Adam Pearn

Horden Cricket Club climbed to third place following a comfortable 7-0 win at Peterlee Central Club.

A four-timer from leading scorer Dan Gething was supported by efforts from Aaron Watson, Michael Ridley and sub Ali Shah. Michael Bayles was the pick of Central’s team.

Goals from Michael Coates and Chris Robinson were not enough to give Peterlee Hearts all three points as Hetton Fox and Hounds fought hard to claim a 2-2 draw.

Michael Brunning bagged both for Fox, whose star man was keeper Carl Mason. Carl Winstanley was Hearts’ top performer.

Grangetown WMC moved out of the bottom two with a comfortable 5-1 win against Sherburn United, who had James Luke on target.

Doubles from man of the match Danny Dixon and Jack Barnes inspired Grangetown, with Chris Liddle also netting. John Atkinson stood out for Sherburn.

Easington Lane WMC, third-bottom but with several games in hand on every club, are still in with a shout for promotion.

They enjoyed an emphatic 7-0 win over second-bottom Murton New Hesledon, helped by a John Purvis hat-trick.

Jai Young, Callum Haswell, star man Elliott Woods and Stephen Francis also notched.

Peterlee Oaklands strengthened their position at the top of the table when after edging home 2-1 against Easington Southside, who dropped from second place to third.

Liam Atchison and Liam Owen netted for Oaklands, with Kieran Purvis replying.Neil Sergeant shone for Southside, with Harry Winwood best for Oaklands.

Ryan Martin’s strike proved to be enough for Seaham Marlborough, who rose into second place, four points behind the leaders, after defeating Wingate Plough Inn 1-0.

Kieran Mitchell shone for Marlborough, with Nathan Grainger outstanding for Plough.

Easington Welfare are in a great position to mount a promotion challenge after hammering basement club Wingate Grange 6-1.

Joe Taboun was their four-goal hero, while Darren Major and substitute Jordan Williams also got in on the act. John Dale netted a consolation for Grange, whose top man was Michael Lee.

Mark Huntley’s brace, backed by efforts from Alan Curl and Matthew Johnson, set up a 4-2 win for much-improved South Hetton Cricket Club against Hetton Social.

Graham Hall starred.

In the Premier Division, only two matches were played.

Mid-table Murton Colliery got the better of Easington HMS Victory, winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Hayden Pace and Steven O’Neill. Paul Milner was star man.

Bottom club Seaham The George secured only their second point of the season in a 3-3 draw with Shotton Comrades.

Lewis McGeoch, Jak Hanson and Michael Boardman netted for Comrades, with subs Luek Wallace (2) and Darren Ruddock responding.

Adam Wilson stood out for George, with Graeme Johnson best for the visitors.

Two clubs exited the Durham County Sunday Cup in the third round, leaving two clubs to carry the flag.

A goal from Simon Todd was not enough for Easington CIU when they were second best on the day in going down 4-1 at Norton Red Lion. Rob Huntley shone for CIU.

Peterlee Helford United went out by the odd goal in five to Hartlepool Lion Hillcarter, with their two goals coming from Johnny Briggs and Karl Garside.

The turning point came when Helford’s Danny Naylor was sent off at a crucial stage in the match, and the Hartlepool side capitalised on their man advantage.

Daryl Evans was Helford’s top man.

This weekend, Horden CW Supporters host Sunderland side Hylton Castle TWR, while Dawdon Welfare Park must wait until next Sunday for the daunting challenge away to Stockton Hardwick SC.