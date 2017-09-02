Peterlee Sunday League: Marlborough make merry in derby to keep up super start

Have your say

Seaham Marlborough outgunned neighbours Seaham The George 4-0 to make it two wins out of two in Division One.

Ryan Martin, Tom Hopkin and substitutes Niall Cowell and Connor Patterson were all on target. Liam Gill starred, with Michael Wilson best for George.

Easington CIU beat derby rivals Easington Southside 4-2 for their second victory.

Matt Billyard and Stuart Softley responded to doubles from Simon Todd and Liam Adamson.

Graham Hall’s brace, backed by efforts from Ian Morrell and Liam Houghton, enabled South Hetton Cricket Club to edge home 4-3 against Horden Cricket Club.

James Lowery, Dan Sennett and Jamie Wright netted for Horden.

Dean Coulson fired a hat-trick as Wingate Howden pipped Seaham Parkside 3-2, with Matthew Mustard and Kevin Price replying for the Division Two champions.

Hetton Lyons are among three clubs to have begun the Division Two campaign with successive wins.

Michael Brunning’s brilliant hat-trick, and a brace from Jonathan Glenwright, secured a 5-0 win over Murton New Hesledon.

New Seaham Westlea comfortably beat Haswell Oddfellows Arms 3-0, with Brennan Yuill, Ethan McGhin and sub Adam Bates scoring.

Wingate Grange enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 win against Peterlee Hearts, thanks to Michael Lee, Martin Basley, Simon Hall and sub Branden Leigh. Connor Wilson struck for Hearts.

Newcomers Easington Leather Cap shared the spoils with Acre Rigg Celtic in a 5-5 epic, with the visitors rueing Scott Jackson’s missed late penalty.

Jackson (3), Chris Collings and Matty Pattinson notched for Celtic, with Josh Lincoln (2), Tom Williams, Sean Ryder and Alan Hornsby replying.

Horden CW Supporters Club are making the early Premier Division running, impressively defeating champions Dawdon Welfare Park 2-1.

Jack Pounder and man of the match Joe Bell did the damage, while Marc Ruddick struck for Dawdon, who have lost their first two.

Easington Welfare outclassed Peterlee Helford United in a 6-0 cruise, with Kieran Mitchell’s superb hat-trick supported by goals from Joe Taboun, Jay Jobson and Jamie Pittam.

Scott Henderson and Ryan Taylor set up newly-promoted Easington Lane WMC to beat Murton Colliery 2-1, with Anthony Cook responding.

Shotton Comrades, on a bye in the first week, belatedly opened their season with a fiery 2-2 draw against Easington Colliery Club, in which they ended with just nine men.

Lee Westgarth and sub John Scullion both received their marching orders for two bookings apiece.

Gary Spalding and Nathan Graham netted for the Colliery Club, with Lliam Cockerill and Tony Hewitt replying.