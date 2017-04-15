Peterlee Sunday League: Helford United spot on for cup final glory against Shotton Comrades

Peterlee Helford United claimed the first leg of a potential cup double by lifting the Premier Division League Cup - in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Helford, set to finish third at best in the top flight this season, showed character to fight back against Shotton Comrades in the final.

Graeme Johnson had Comrades ahead for much of the match at Shotton Recreation Park, however, in the closing minutes, a shot from Gary Shaw was deflected past keeper Russell Blenkinsopp and into the net to send the match to a shoot-out.

Ian Watson was outstanding for Comrades.

The penalties proved to be a marathon, with Helford coming out on top 10-9 to grab the silverware.

Helford have another final to come on Friday, May 5, when they take on Premier Division champions Dawdon Welfare Park, with the John & Pat McManus Memorial Cup up for grabs,

The venue is still to be confirmed.

Easington Lane WMC are looking good to go up to the top flight as champions of Division One.

They climbed to third place on the back of a 7-1 hammering of Wingate Grange, inspired by a brilliant hat-trick from Elliott Woods.

Connor Watson and subs John Purvis, Scott Henderson and Ryan Taylor also got in on the act, with Simon Hall netting Grange’s consolation.

Darryl Robinson shone for Lane, who are only four points off top spot now, with Martin Basley best for the visitors.

Lane have a busy week, with league games tomorrow and Tuesday and a First Division Cup final against Easington Welfare at Easington Colliery’s ground on Friday (6.15pm).

Easington Welfare maintained their promotion aspirations with a comfortable 5-1 win away to Murton New Hesledon.

Star man Darren Major stole the show with a well-taken double, backed by efforts from Jack Micallef, Tom Laws and Joe Taboun.

Four points from their final two games will take Welfare above current leaders Peterlee Oaklands, whose season is over.

Hesledon finish in bottom spot, with two wins and one draw in 18 games, the same record as second-bottom Wingate Grange.

Goals from Kieran Bridon, Liam Watson and Matthew Johnson paved the way for South Hetton Cricket Club to win a five-goal thriller 3-2 away to Seaham Marlborough.

Ryan Martin notched a brace in vain for Marlborough, whose star man was Michael Bacon. Aaron Wood stood out for the cricketers.

Relegated bottom club Seaham The George suffered a Premier Division hiding from mid-table Murton Colliery, who ran out 6-1 home winners.

Adam Wallace was George’s marksman, as Liam Appleby (2), Carl Thomas, Adam Leslie, Andrew Upperton and Dave Gordon steered Colliery home in style.

James Watson starred for Murton.

Peterlee Helford United were held to a 3-3 draw by Shotton Comrades in their rapid repeat of their Friday night final.

Jonathan Payne’s double and a strike from Karl Garside secured Helford’s point, with Lewis McGeoch, Jak Hanson and Brett Carr rallying Comrades.

Anthony Dobell stood out for Helford.

The final Second Division game of the season saw third-placed Peterlee Hearts finish off with a 10th league victory.

Goals from Carl Winstanley, Michael Coates and Jared Jones saw off bottom club Sherburn United 3-0 to leave Hearts just three points behind runners-up Horden Cricket Club and five adrift of champions Seaham Parkside.

Scott Jones stood out for Sherburn, who had Luiz Alvez sent off.