Peterlee Sunday League: Fox and Hounds bowl over cricketers to keep promotion push on track

Hetton Fox and Hounds shrugged off two red cards to keep their Second Division promotion push on track.

On a day when only five matches got the go-ahead, as most clubs requested an extra free week, the Hetton side climbed to fourth place with a crushing 5-2 victory at third-top Horden Cricket Club.

Two goals apiece from Michael Brunning and Antony Thirkell inspired Fox and Hounds, while Bradley Wear also netted before being sent off for a second bookable offence late on.

Hetton, who are only four points off top spot with two games in hand, also had Neil Branney dismissed.

Man of the match Dan Gething grabbed a double in vain for the cricketers.

In the First Division, Elliott Woods notched an excellent brace to lead Easington Lane WMC to a 3-1 success against Easington Welfare.

Substitute Scott Henderson also netted as Lane secured their second league win, to rise to third-bottom spot, with Darren Major replying.

Keeper Kieran Laws shone for Welfare, while Callum Haswell impressed for Lane.

Murton New Hesledon slipped into second-bottom spot after going down 2-1 at Wingate Plough Inn, whose star man was Jack Hart.

Jamie Robinson and Nathan Grainger struck for the much-improved hosts, who are fourth going into the new year, with games in hand.

In the Premier Division, defending champions Dawdon Welfare Park ended 2016 three points clear at the top of the table.

The Green Drive men hammered Shotton Comrades 5-1, with Lee Chapman grabbing a double.

Craig McManus and subs Andrew Beer and Liam Hodgson also notched, with Michael Boardman replying. Adam Hepple starred for Dawdon, with keeper Russell Blenkinsop best for Comrades.

Peterlee Helford United finished the year with a flourish, defeating Murton Colliery 7-2 to move into second place.

A hat-trick from substitute Philip Hickman was backed by a brace from Gary Shaw. Karl Garside and star man Paul Braithwaite also netted.