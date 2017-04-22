Peterlee Sunday League: Easington Lane on brink of First Division title party

Easington Lane WMC need just two points from their final three matches to clinch the First Division title.

Two more wins, against Wingate Plough Inn and Easington Southside, have sealed promotion.

Now the task is to confirm the title, potentially at Seaham Marlborough on Sunday.

A strike from sub Stephen Francis proved vital when Lane had their work cut out before beating Wingate Plough 1-0, with Steven Ashman their star player.

Andrew Forrest starred for hard-working Plough.

In midweek, two Callum Haswell goals helped sink Easington Southside 5-2.

Kieran Day, Ryan Taylor and substitute Cole Davison also notched, with Adam Brown and Josh Dunning replying. Michael Armstrong shone for Southside.

Easington Welfare need a point from their final match of the season to finish second and gain promotion.

Joe Taboun, their top scorer this term, bagged a double in their 4-1 win over South Hetton Cricket Club, with Michael Fortune and man of the match Andrew Cook also on target.

Nathan Adam hit the cricketers’ consolation, with Joe Laundon their top performer.

In the Premier Division, champions Dawdon Welfare United extended their unbeaten record with an impressive 5-2 victory away to Peterlee Helford United.

Victory took the Green Drive eight points clear of runners-up Horden CW Supporters Club, who have completed their season. Dawdon have one game left, at Shotton Comrades this weekend.

Goals from Stephen Bentley and Gary Shaw were not enough for Helford as the powerful Dawdon outfit stormed home thanks to a brace from Robbie Bird, plus efforts from Tom Price, Liam Hodgson and Marc Ruddick.

Craig McManus starred for Dawdon, Danny Naylor for Helford.

Shotton Comrades ran out easy 4-0 winners against Easington HMS Victory, with two-goal Dave Jackson, Dean Fox and Lewis McGeoch all notching.

Tony Hewitt starred for Comrades, who climbed to fifth place with the win.