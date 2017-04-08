Peterlee Sunday League: Dawdon Welfare Park crowned Premier champions again – as Easington CIU go down

Dawdon Welfare Park clinched the Premier Division title in emphatic fashion, but it was a sad day for Easington CIU, whose relegation in second-bottom spot was confirmed by their crushing 5-0 defeat.

Two goals apiece from star man Robbie Bird and Andrew Beer, and an effort from Lee Chapman, gave the Welfare the title for the second successive year.

CIU had no answer the the dominance of the Green Drive outfit as their fate was sealed, however they will look to regroup in Division One.

A superb hat-trick from Thomas Bott paved the way for Easington HMS Victory to ensure they have top-flight football next season when they suprisingly defeated Peterlee Helford United 3-0 to move five points above CIU.

Helford made several changes to their normal line-up, but Victory were deserved winners, thanks to an impressive team effort. Richard Carr stood out for Helford.

Runners-up Horden CW Supporters Club enjoyed a comfortable 5-2 win against Shotton Comrades in their final match.

Doubles from Jack Pounder and James Connor, with Bob Taylor also getting on the scoresheet, led the Supporters to a 10th win in 16 league matches.

Star man Brett Carr hit two goals in reply for Comrades. Craig Harbord shone for Horden.

Easington Lane WMC suffered a shock cup final defeat to spoil their impressive season.

They are looking good for promotion to the Premier Division, but mid-table Wingate Plough Inn sprang a surprise to lift the silverware in the Cyril Dunn Memorial Cup final.

Nathan Grainger’s double and a strike from Thomas Young steered Plough home to their night of glory at Seaham Town Park, with John Purvis replying for Lane.

Elliott Woods was man of the match for Lane, with Philip Quinn taking the honours for the winners.

Easington Lane WMC bounced back to winning ways in Division One, quickly gaining revenge over Wingate Plough Inn.

They now sit in fourth place, seven points behind leaders Peterlee Oaklands, who have finished their programme. Crucially, Lane have six matches still to play.

Goals from John Purvis and Jai Young saw Lane secure their 10th win out of 12 in the league, beating Plough 2-0. Kieran Day starred, with Dan Gorton top man for Plough.

The title and promotion is in their hands.

Easington Welfare are second in the table and six points behind the Oaklands, but with three games in hand.

They defeated their arch rivals Easington Southside in an epic seven-goal encounter, winning 4-3.

Jay Jobson, Joe Taboun, star man Tom Laws and Darren Major did the damage, while Matt Billyard’s clinical hat-rick was not enough for the Southside.

Southside, with one game left, are behind Welfare on goal difference, with both sides sitting on 31 points.

The other match finished all square at 3-3 when South Hetton Cricket Club took on Murton New Hesledon.

Man of the match Graham Hall, Ian Morrell and Matthew Johnson all notched for the Cricket Club.

Hesledon have one match left and will still avoid bottom spot if they get a better result than rivals Wingate Grange tomorrow.

Horden Cricket Club clinched the runners-up spot and promotion from the Second Division thanks to hard-fought 2-1 victory over Acre Rigg Celtic in their final match of the season.

Goals from man of the match Dan Sennett and sub Kyle Johns helped them home to a 13th league triumph, with Scott Jackson responding.

Lee Higgins stood out for Celtic, who finish fourth.

Horden go up alongside champions Seaham Parkside, two points behind having had three points deducted.

Celtic’s defeat guaranteed a third-place finish for Peterlee Hearts.

In their penultimate match, strikes from star man Michael Coates and Liam Halford helped secure a 2-0 win over third-bottom Grangetown WMC, whose top performer was Chris Liddle.

Glen Francis and Adam Bates were on target as New Seaham Westlea wound up their campaign by beating Hetton Fox and Hounds 2-1 in a close encounter.

Keeper Adam Wood was outstanding for the hosts.

Westlea end seventh on 23 points, a point and a place below Hetton.