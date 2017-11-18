Peterlee Sunday League: Dawdon Welfare march on in FA Sunday Cup against 10-man Merseysiders

Dawdon Welfare Park are through to the last 32 of the FA Sunday Cup.

But they had to fight all the way to edge past Liverpool outfit Custys in front of a 110-strong crowd at Seaham Town Park.

Though Custys had a man sent off early on, Dawdon were pushed to the limit before clinching a 2-1 success with goals from Paul Atkinson and Kyle Middleton.

Lee Chapman was man of the match for the Green Drive side, who next visit former winners Oyster Martyrs, another Liverpool side, in the third round on December 10.

Seaham The George secured a 1-0 victory at Wingate Howden in the first leg of their Division One Cup quarter-final, with the all-important goal coming from Adam Wilson.

Marc Heydon shone for George, with Jack Hart best for Howden.

Easington CIU are in an even better position for their second leg, after beating Horden Cricket Club 3-0.

Liam Adamson fired a double and Simon Todd also struck, with Kevin Heppell their top performer. Daniel Sennett stood out for the cricketers.

Sherburn United will take a 1-0 lead into their Division Two Cup quarter-final second leg, following a hard-fought victory away to New Seaham Westlea.

Andrew Elliott bagged the goal, with keeper Damian Price starring. Sheikh Hussain stood out for Westlea.

Kieran Prins’ hat-trick was not enough for Peterlee Central Club, who lost 5-4 in a first-leg thriller against derby rivals Peterlee Hearts.

Craig Deighton was their other marksman, while Dave Kember hit a clinical four-timer for Hearts.

Michael Lee and star man Lee Wood were on target for Wingate Grange, but Murton New Hesledon took the first-leg honours with a 3-2 success.

Only one match went ahead in Division Two, and Hetton Lyons made it four league wins out of four thanks to a 4-2 victory at Haswell Oddfellows Arms.

Liam Walker and Andrew Daley struck in vain for the Haswell side, but Jonathan Glenwright’s double inspired the visitors’ victory, backed by strikes from Jeff Oseni and man of the match Jack McBeth.

Rob Lewis stood out for Oddfellows.

Easington Southside outgunned Seaham Parkside 5-1 to climb into joint second place in Division One.

Stuart Softley was their hero, firing home a brilliant hat-trick while Martin Dunn and and sub Liam Hugill also netted.

The only downside for Southside was a straight red card for James Harbord late in the game.

Keeper Matthew Mustard was Parkside’s top man, with Dean Bulmer grabbing their consolation goal.

Peterlee Catholic Club, playing only their second Premier Division match of the campaign, suffered a crusbhing 4-0 defeat at home to neighbours Peterlee Helford United.

Gary Shaw was on target again, notching a brace, while Amir Kamil Di Di and Ian Bickerstaff also struck to take Helford top of the table.

Catholic had Jack Monaghan and Shane O’Brien sent off, with keeper Grant Dickson their top performer.

Horden CW Supporters Club succumbed to their second league defeat, going down 3-0 to Easington Colliery Club Mechanics.

Thomas Bott netted twice, with sub Nathan Graham also on target. Daniel Brenkley starred in goal for Mechanics, while Ricky Ramsay was Horden’s top man.