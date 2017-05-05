Peterlee Sunday League: Dawdon double up with big triumph in Tommy Burrell final

Dawdon Welfare Park completed a double with victory in the Tommy Burrell Memorial Cup final.

The Green Drive side, crowned as Premier Division champions for the second successive season, cruised to a 5-1 final triumph against Horden CW Supporters Club.

A brace from substitute Paul Atkinson led the way for Dawdon, backed by goals from Kyle Bell, man of the match Marc Ruddick and Robbie Bird.

Michael Robson netted Horden’s consolation, with keeper Sam Hogg their top performer.

Dawdon will go for a silverware hat-trick in tonight’s John & Pat McManus Memorial Cup final, when they meet Peterlee Helford United at Seaham Town Park (6.15pm kick-off).

Easington Lane WMC, having already won the First Division title and the League Cup, completed their league programme in emphatic style when they defeated runners-up Easington Welfare 5-2.

Jai Young notched four of the five goals, with Ben Gritton completing the scoring. Joe Taboun and Darren Major replied for Welfare.

Connor Watson was Lane’s star man.

Victory ensured that Lane finished nine points clear at the top.

In the Premier Division, Shotton Comrades ended their season on a high, claiming their biggest win for some time.

They hammered relegated Seaham The George 11-1 to end the year fourth in the table, leapfrogging Peterlee Catholic Club.

Seven goals were scored from the substitutes’ bench, with Jak Hanson in brilliant form, bagging five, while fellow subs Dave Trenholme and Dave Beeston also netted.

Comrades’ other four goals came courtesy of Lewis McGeoch’s hat-trick and Scott Danks. Darren Ruddock fired George’s consolation goal. Michael Wilson was their top performer.