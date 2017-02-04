Peterlee Sunday League: Ashman seals Easington Lane’s cup final place

Easington Lane WMC will meet Easington Welfare in the First Division League Cup final.

Lane, right in the promotion mix despite sitting third-bottom in the table, edged through 1-0 against leaders Peterlee Oaklands.

Steven Ashman snaffled the all-important winning goal, while talented youngster Jai Young was man of the match. Keeper Rob Clerihew stood out for Oaklands with a string of good saves.

In the other semi-final, Easington Welfare won a five-goal thriller 3-2 at Seaham Marlborough.

Prolific marksman Joe Taboun bagged a brace, with Darren Major also netting. Star man Kieran Mitchell and Thomas Ferguson notched for Marlborough.

New Seaham Westlea outclassed Peterlee Central Club to secure only their fourth win of the season in Division Two.

Substitute Jamie Wright notched for Central, but a brilliant Glen Francis hat-trick inspired Westlea, with a Josh Elliott strike adding the Central’s woes.

Keeper Adam Wood was tremendous for Westlea, while Michael Bayles shone for second-bottom Central.

Hetton Fox and Hounds and Sherburn United picked up a point each in a cracking match which finished 4-4.

Man of the match Mick Brunning netted a brace for Hetton, supported by efforts from Bradley Weir and Dean Musther.

Keith Scott (2), James Raine and Damien Price struck for Sherburn.

Leaders Seaham Parkside suffered a disappointing defeat at third-placed Haswell Oddfellows Arms, and duly saw their advantage cut to one point.

Michael Kennedy and star man Bailey Hogwood notched for Parkside, who had had Sean Kavanagh shown a straight red card.

Haswell’s marksmen were Arthur Dolan, Chris Hall, Liam Walker and Scott French, while keeper Terry Armstrong was man of the match.

Horden Cricket Club closed the gap on the leaders when they crushed Grangetown WMC 7-3.

Kyle Johns grabbed a second hat-trick in successive weeks to spark the cricketers, supported by strikes from Dan Gething (2), Ali Shah and sub Shaun Bentley, with Reece Brymer starring.

Star man Danny Dixon and two-goal Dom Hesketh struck for Grangetown.

Acre Rigg SC endured a derby drubbing as Peterlee Hearts ran out comfortable 4-1 victors.

Christian Cole, star man Jared Jones, Carl Winstanley and Ryan Fenwick bagged Hearts’ goals, with sub Ross Stephenson firing the visitors’ consolation. Keeper William Laverick was outstanding for Rigg.

Easington HMS Victory completed a quickfile Premier Division double over relegation rivals Seaham The George, comfortably winning 3-0 to move seven points clear of their bottom-placed hosts.

Thomas Bott bagged a double, with Carl Price also netting. Thomas Gorham was Victory’s star man.

Despite the three points, HMS Victory are by no means safe, and they remain in second-bottom spot.

Horden CW Supporters consolidated second place by edging a 4-3 thriller at third-top Peterlee Catholic Club.

Scott Davidson, star man Kieran Thompson, Jonathan Monaghan and Craig Harboard all struck for the Supporterts Club, who face a huge game this weekend, travelling to Jarrow Robin Hood Perth Green in the quarter-finals of the Durham County Sunday Cup.

Peter Crawford (2) and Shane O’Brien struck for Catholic, who succumbed to only a third league defeat. Jack Monaghan was their top performer.

Shotton Comrades maintained fifth place with a convincing 3-1 win against Murton Colliery, thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from man of the match Jak Hanson.

Star man Andy Upperton netted Colliery’s consolation goal.

Easington Southside maintained their First Division promotion aspirations, moving up to second place with a resounding 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Wingate Grange.

Matt Billyard, Luke Barnes, Ian Craggs and John Brown came up trumps for Southside, with Jamie Stott star man. Martin Basley hit Grange’s consolation, with defender Anthony Harrison their man of the match.

Hetton Social Club had their work cut out before picking up all three points with a 2-1 triumph away to Murton New Hesledon.

Man of the match Liam Jones notched for second-bottom Hesledon. Victory took Hetton up to fourth place.