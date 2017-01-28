Peterlee Sunday League: Ain’t George’s day as HMS Victory seal victory in huge six-pointer

Seaham The George slipped four points adrift at the foot of the Premier Division after losing their relegation six-pointer 3-1 at second-bottom Easington HMS Victory.

Goals from Michael Stuart, Nathan Graham and substitute Ryan Douglas steered Victory home to only their second league succes, with Darren Ruddock replying for winless George.

Gary Spalding was the hosts’ top man.

Horden CW Supporters Club moved above Peterlee Catholic Club into second place after securing three hard-earned points with a 2-0 win a Murton Colliery.

Bob Taylor and Charlie Saliki were on target for the Supporters, who are five points behind defending champions Dawdon Welfare Park, albeit having played a game more.

Matthew Jackson stood out for Murton, with Scott Davidson best for Horden.

In the Second Division, Horden Cricket Club hammered New Seaham Westlea 8-1 to stay in touch with leaders Seaham Parkside.

Leading marksman Dan Gething and substitute Kyle Johns helped themselves to hat-tricks to inspire the second-top cricketers, with Reece Brymer and man of the match Dan Sennett also on target.

Dale Shaw hit Westlea’s consolation, with Brennan Yuill their star man.

Seaham Parkside had to fight for a 3-2 win against Sherburn United, with man of the match Michael Kennedy scoring twice.

Sub Jack Kennedy also netted, with Zante Fisher and Luiz Alves replying. Keeper Damian Price impressed for Sherburn

Haswell Oddfellows Arms succumbed to a second successive defeat, when an effort from Scott French was not enough in a 3-1 defeat to much-improved Peterlee Hearts.

Christian Cole, Josh Anderson and Dan Surtees notched for Hearts, with Ryan Fenwick their top performer. Chris Hall was the pick for Oddfellows.

Jack Barnes bagged a well-taken brace to set up a 2-1 for Grangetown WMC against Hetton Fox and Hounds. Danny Dixon was man of the match.

Matty Pattinson, Stuart Coxon, Chris Anderson and two-goal substitute Barry Simpson guided Acre Rigg Celtic to a comfortable 5-2 derby win over Peterlee Central Club.

Jamie Wright and star man John Ritson hit Central’s replies. Chris Collings starred for Rigg.

The race for the two promotion places from the First Division to the Premier is still very tight, with seven clubs in with a shout.

Goals from star player Liam Atchison and full back John Hunt saw Peterlee Oaklands stretch their lead at the top to four points.

But they had their work cut out before coming out on top 2-1 against bottom club Wingate Plough Inn, whose reply came from Nathan Grainger. Tom Young shone for Plough.

Seaham Marlborough maintained their pursuit of Oaklands, staying four points behind after beating fourth-top Easington Welfare.

Man of the match Kieran Mitchell came up trumps with the only goal for Marlborough’s eighth win of the season.

Easington Lane WMC are the form team at the moment and have now won five of their seven matches played.

Despite being eighth in the table, they are only 13 points behind the leaders and have six games in hand.

Lane enjoyed a comfortable 6-0 win away to South Hetton Cricket Club thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from striker Jai Young, along with further efforts from Matthew Weirs, star man Elliott Woods and Scott Henderson.

Ian Morrell was South Hetton’s top performer.

Two goals from Josh Lincoln, backed by Matt Billyard, Luke Barnes and sub Michael Fox, paved the way for third-top Easington Southside to outgun Murton New Hesledon 5-1.

Ben Hamilton hit Hesledon’s consolation, with Michael Lowther their star man. Jamie Stott stood out for Southside.

Dawdon Welfare Park’s Durham County Sunday Cup dreams were killed off by Stockton Hardwick, one of the favorites to win the trophy.

The Green Drive men were sunk 6-3 in a nine-goal third round thriller, with Dawdon relying on Paul Atkinson’s brace and an effort from Tom Price.

Liam Hodgson stood out for Dawdon.

Shotton Comrades were comprehensively beaten 6-0 by a strong Houghton Town side in the second round of the Heart Foundation Cup.