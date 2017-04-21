Over-40s League: White-hot Rolls’ joy of six

Rolls-Royce handed out a 6-1 thrashing to bottom-placed visitors Shildon Grey Horse in Division Three, lifting the Sunderland side into eighth place.

It took a while for Rolls to get in gear, but once they did they coasted to victory.

Ryhope Foresters (red/white) fend off Wearmouth CW

Another hat-trick from Davy White stole the show in a comfortable win, backed by star man Ian Usher (2) and Wayne Browell.

Pat Bowtell bagged a consolation for Shildon, whose keeper, Ian McMahon, was man of the match with some outstanding saves.

Houghton Cricket Club bolstered their push for safety with a hard-earned but dour 0-0 draw against Hartlepool Stag & Monkey.

Third-bottom Hedworthfield Red Hackle remain in trouble after losing 2-1 to Woodhorn Lane, while leaders Newcastle East End stayed on course for the title with a 1-1 draw at third-top Richmond Town.

Grindon Broadway shared the spoils in their penultimate Division One fixture, rallying to draw 2-2 against resurgent St Mary’s College.

Unfortunately for the Yarm side, the point was too little too late, as they will go down with bottom club Coxhoe Red Lion.

A good, closely contested game saw Alan Ridley get Grindon off to a good start when he scored after five minutes, though Robert Loughery equalised two minutes later.

Saints stormed ahead with Spencer Carter’s 10th-minute strike to give them some hope, but there was a quick reply from Grindon when Darren Cliff got the equaliser.

After the blistering start, there were no further goals as each side picked up a point.

The draw lifted Grindon to fourth place.

Easington CIU moved into top spot thanks to a 3-0 success at Dubmire, lifting them a point above inactive Hylton CW.

But long-time leaders Hylton have three games to play, while CIU just have one.

Hartlepool Gillen Arms, in third place, boosted their promotion challenge with a 2-0 victory away to Dormans, with Nicky Lloyd hitting both goals.

Consett convincingly beat Thornley Celtic 4-0 to move four points clear of the drop zone, albeit having played four games more than third-bottom Whitley Bay Seahorse.

Ryhope Foresters were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Wearmouth CW in a hard-fought Premier Division derby.

That kept them in second place, a point behind Marden, who have five games in hand.

Mill View SC shared the spoils in a 1-1 Second Division draw at home to South Shields Catholic Club to stay in ninth place.

Peterlee Helford scrapped well in a 3-3 draw at CSSC Darsley Park, while John Hogg Funerals are up to seventh place thanks to a 3-2 victory at Pelton Crown Inn.

Wallsend Boys Club moved closer to the title by thumping Hartlepool Catholic Club 5-1.

In midweek, Pelton Crown triumphed 4-1 at Durham Stonebridge, who earlier crashed 6-1 away to North Shields Pineapple.

Champions Roseberry Grange ended their Fourth Division campaign with a 22nd win in 26 league games, seeing off Heighington Bay Horse 4-0.

Hartlepool Vets clinched the runners-up spot thanks to a 3-1 success at Durham County.

They had to show character, too, as County made the breakthrough midway through the first half - and had another effort well saved.

Graham McKenzie headed the equaliser from Mick Angus’s corner, but another Freeman save kept the scores level at half-time. McKenzie’s header from another Angus corner put Hartlepool in front, and Dave Bellwood, who also had an effort ruled out, made it three.

Bottom club Oddfellows Arms signed off with a 5-0 defeat at Hartlepool Tech,leaving them two points adrift of Trimdon Vets and Colonel Prior.

The Easter weekend saw two domestic cup finals, with both trophies going north of the Tyne.

Whitley Bay Seahorse lifted the Alan Spedding Cup after edging out Ferryhill Greyhound 2-0 in a hard-fought final at Wearmouth CW.

Seahorse belied their lowly position by more than matching Ferryhill, who are in with a chance of promotion.

Ferryhill dominated the early play but missed some gilt-edged chances and fell behind when Seahorse, who had grown into the game, went ahead.

David Heatley latched onto a defence-splitting pass from star man Neil Armour and, after seeing his first attempt blocked by the keeper in a one on one, gleefully slammed home the rebound.

Ferryhill battled on and threw caution to the wind and paid the price when substitute Andy Theilman scored on the break to seal Bay’s victory.

In Monday’s Kenny Ball Cup final, again at Wearmouth CW, Premier Division leaders Marden beat old rivals Hartlepool Touchdown 1-0.

A stunning first-half goal from man of the match Tony Healer, who turned to fire home from 25 yards, decided a close-fought contest in Marden’s favour.

Hartlepool fought to get back into the game, but Marden repelled their advances.

Premier outfit Red House WMC progressed in the Kip Watson Villa Real Cup thanks to a thrilling 3-2 win over Second Division Blakelaw SC.

Tomorrow, the Ironside Cup final at Wearmouth CW (10.30am kick-off) sees Second Division champions elect Wallsend Boys Club up against Blakelaw Social Club.