Over-40s League: The Philadelphia on a high with Mill success – a week after 9-0 humbling

The Philadelphia celebrated only their second win of the season in Division Two, just a week after being thumped 9-0.

The Philadelphia started against Mill View in a more positive manner than their hosts, but Mill made the breakthrough when Clifton Thompson was on hand to force the ball over the line in the 35th minute, from a hotly disputed potential offside position.

Oddfellows Arms (red) battle Ivy Legends at Ford Quary

Phili were challenged to repair the damage in the second period and they responded well, levelling on 45 minutes when Ian Pallas weaved his way down the right and fired in a cross-cum-shot which deceived the keeper and dropped behind him and into the bottom corner of the net.

Phili keeper Steve Spencer pulled off a magnificent save to keep out a stunning strike, and they stormed ahead with 10 minutes to go, Pallas again cutting in from the wing and hitting a shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

Phili went further ahead in the 77th minute, with good approach play and cross being finished off by Mark Nixon’s fine header.

Mill grabbed a late consolation, after Anthony Hodgson hit a shot from 20 yards, but Phili held out for their second victory.

John Hogg Funerals went down 3-1 at Durham Stonebridge, while Cobblers Hall edged a 1-0 victory at Darsley Park and Milbourne Arms defeated Pelton Crown 2-1.

An excellent performance saw Rolls-Royce deservedly win 3-2 in a close game against promotion-chasing Redcar Town in Division Three.

Rolls went ahead after 10 minutes when Davy White used his phenomenal pace to beat the defence and coolly place the ball past the keeper.

Redcar’s keeper made two outstanding saves to keep them in the game, and, just before half-time they equalised after a long ball over the defence was put away by the striker.

Rolls restored their lead when Wayne Browell curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Again Redcar came back to equalise, from the penalty spot, but Rolls were not to be denied and they clinched the win late on, when White hit his second goal.

Wingate Cons jumped above Willow Pond into sixth place after a hard-fought 1-0 home win.

Willow keeper John Davis was called into action on several occasions as Wingate dominated early on, with David Metcalf a constant problem, with his pace and passing.

Willow, playing a new formation, countered well through Gary Golightly and David Kelly supporting James Briant up front, but without troubling keeper Clifford Taylor.

Wingate went ahead when Metcalf latched onto a long crossfield ball and cut in to feed Paul Bestford, who could not miss from close range, despite Davis diving at his feet.

Ronald Bulmer nearly scored an equaliser with an exquisite shot from a poor Wingate clearance, but Clifford clawed the ball out from under the bar.

Willow’s substitute keeper, Matt Gartland, helped keep the score down with a couple of fine saves, brilliantly tipping over a piledriver from Metcalf at a tight angle.

Willow star man Mark Wood’s all-round display was capped by setting up Briant, but Taylor produced another fine save. In the final seconds, Andy Smith’s lob beat Taylor but bounced to safety off the bar.

Houghton Cricket lost 2-1 to leaders Newcastle East End, while Washington JFC Biddick Inn were thumped 6-2 at Woodhorn Lane.

Hylton CW moved five points clear in Division One thanks to a 1-1 draw at fourth-placed Ferryhill Greyhound.

They need five points from their final three games to clinch the title.

Grindon Broadway sit fifth after a below-par display in a 2-2 draw at home to lowly battlers Consett.

In the first minute, Paul Griffith gave Grindon the perfect start, but Gilson hauled Consett level, five minutes into the second half .

Five minutes later, Tones struck to give Consett a deservied lead, but the Wearsiders rallied to level on 66 minutes, when Alan Ridley slotted home from 10 yards.

Seaham Marlborough, in fifth-bottom spot, lost 1-0 to St Mary’s College, boosting their late bid to beat the drop.

Thornley Celtic cruised to a 6-0 win at Coxhoe Red Lion, who are now guaranteed to finish bottom, while Dubmire were beaten 3-1 at Whitley Bay Seahorse.

South Shields twice recovered from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Hartlepool Gillen Arms.

Sixth-placed Wearmouth CW won 5-3 at Wallsend Community in the Premier Division, while Washington Victoria Inn stayed fifth thanks to a 2-2 draw at Hartlepool Touchdown.

Victoria capitalised on a defensive lapse to bag an early opener. They rode their luck at times but were 2-1 down in the closing stages before a free header levelled it up and only a fine save in the final seconds denied Victoria all three points.

Roseberry Grange all but clinched the Fourth Division title with an 8-0 romp at second-bottom Colonel Prior.

Hartlepool Vets beat Wearmouth Old Boys 3-1 to seal promotion, with the Sunderland side levelling at one point.

Ivy Legends stayed in fourth place thanks to a 3-1 victory at bottom club Oddfellows Arms, while Boldon Colliery Tavern were good 5-2 winners at Sedgefield.

Wearmouth CW will stage the Robson Pattison Cup final tomorrow (10.30am kick-off), with Heaton Stannington up against Tudhoe Black Horse.

Heaton edged past Red House WMC with a single goal in their semi-final on a difficult pitch at Red House Academy.

Tudhoe impressively beat cup favourites Marden 3-1, thanks to second-half goals from star man Carl Jones, Wayne Edgecombe and Stuart Proud.

Frank Deverdics levelled for Marden, but Tudhoe’s superior strength saw them through.

The Second Division’s Ironside Cup final will see the top two in the table up against each other.

Blakelaw SC outgunned South Shields Catholic Club 3-0, while Wallsend Boys Club beat Hartlepool Catholic Club by the same score, though it was closer than the scoreline suggests.