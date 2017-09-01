Over-40s League: Penshaw keep up perfect record as MacCoy sinks Spennymoor

Have your say

Penshaw Catholic Club are one of three teams boasting perfect Premier Division starts after a third successive victory.

In a bruising encounter, Penshaw always had the upper hand against a well-organised Spennymoor Town side, whose goalkeeper made a string of fine saves to keep his team in the game.

However, he could do nothing with a great run and cross from Luke Charlesworth which was headed into the net with aplomb by James MacCoy for the only goal.

Hylton CW revelled in a first top-flight win, following two defeats, as they won 2-0 at Easington Colliery CIU.

Redhouse WMC succumbed 5-3 to visitors Heaton Stannington, while Ryhope Foresters bagged a first victory of the campaign, defeating Wearmouth CW 3-1 away from home.

Washington Victoria Inn were denied victory by some resolute defending from Hartlepool Raby Arms (formerly Gillen Arms) in a 1-1 draw.

Victoria started very strongly but they fell behind to a 15th-minute goal against the run of play.

A long ball put Nicky Lloyd through. His first shot was parried by keeper Marc Irwin. but Lloyd put away the rebound.

Victoria rallied to level just before the break, when Steve Burns put in an excellent cross for Justin Kirtley to place into the top corner.

They were rampant in the second half but could not find a winner, with a last-gasp effort smothered on the line.

Andy Lumsden was Washington’s star player.

Champions Marden made it three wins from three, beating Darlington Shuttle & Loom 1-0 away, while Hartlepool Workies are level with them after seeing off Wallsend Community 3-1.

Willow Pond rued their missed chances after a 1-1 draw at Billingham Vets in Division Three.

David Kelly ran riot in midfield for Pond in the first half and, after a series of corners, he gave Willow the lead, scoring from a spectacular curling corner.

James Briant, Gary Barker and Gary Golightly also caused the Teessiders problems, with Briant hitting the post with keeper Martin Wilson well beaten.

Vets almost levelled with Ian Mason’s well-placed shot, but it took a bobble and wide of relieved keeper Patrice Lesca’s post.

In the second half, Golightly was upended by Billy Rogers after a mazy run for a penalty. Golightly took the spot-kick, but his weak shot was easily saved and held by Mason.

It was the turning point as the hosts cranked up the pressure, stretching Pond with crosses and long-range shots. Lesca made a fine save at his near post to deny Mark Berry.

Gary Barker’s injury forced a change of formation for Willow, and Billingham capitalised to level when Lesca collided with left-back Paul Holly trying to reach a high ball in the box, with Stewart Johnson driving home the loose ball.

The Philadelphia top the table after a second successive victory, 3-2 against battling Heighington Bay Horse.

Ivy Legends made a winning start to their league campaign with a 4-0 demolition of Redcar Old Boys, while Rolls-Royce went down 4-1 to visitors Pelton Roseberry Grange.

Washington JFC Biddick Inn grabbed the lead right on half-time and doubled their advantage before hanging on to beat Hartlepool Vets 2-1.

Wingate Cons twice fought back to level before losing 3-2 to Hartlepool Stag & Monkey.

Peterlee Helford United picked up a first win in Division Two, edging home 2-1 against Plains Farm Alldec, who have lost their first two games.

Mill View enjoyed a day to savour as they made it four points from two games, outgunning Redcar Town 6-0, while Coxhoe Red Lion lost 6-2 to early leaders Newcastle East End.

Dubmire Club were pipped 3-2 by Richmond Town, who are level on points with East End.

In Division Four, Doxy Lad secured a first win, 3-0 at Hartlepool Tech, while Boldon Colliery Tavern triumphed 3-1 at Oddfellows Arms.

Pennywell Comrades lost 3-0 to Shildon and Wearmouth CW Old Boys succumbed 4-1 at Hartlepool Jacksons Arms.

Grindon Broadway enjoyed a second win out of two in Division One, with a hard-fought 3-2 triumph at Blakelaw SC.

Seaham Marlborough shared the spoils with hosts Sherburn Village WMC in an entertaining 3-3 draw, while Thornley Celtic beat Newton Aycliffe Cobblers Hall 2-1.