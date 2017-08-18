Over-40s League: Luke off to a flier with debut hat-trick in Penshaw’s come-from-behind triumph

Have your say

Penshaw Catholic Club impressed in seeing off newly-promoted Hartlepool Gillen Arms 3-1 on the first day of the Premier Division season.

They triumphed, despite having a penalty saved and going behind to a 25-yarder.

Ryhope Foresters (red and white) take on Heaton Stannington.

Debutant Luke Charlesworth levelled it up just before the break, the first of a memorable hat-trick.

Penshaw made some bad decisions in goal-scoring positions, but they were more clinical in the final stages as man of the match Charlesworth added two more goals to kill off the Gillen.

Wearmouth CW lost 4-1 at Hartlepool Workies, grabbing their consolation goal at the death.

Washington Victoria Inn got off to a great start with a 4-0 defeat of newly-promoted Easington CW.

They needed just 40 seconds to go ahead. In a breakaway down the left wing, Andy Lumsden fed Mark Robson, who volleyed the ball past the Easington keeper.

Washington, who had veteran centre-half Marc Irwin playing in goal, dominated the first half but could not add to their lead.

Easington came out very strongly in the second half and Tommy Wilkinson should have equalised, but, as the visitors tired, Victoria hit three goals in five minutes to kill the game off.

Firstly, Steve Burns cut in from the left to shoot home from the edge of the box.

Substitute Paul Diamond ran through to fire home for 3-0, quickly followed by a beautiful chip from man of the match Andy Lumsden.

Sweeper Graeme Langthorne starred for Easington.

Redhouse WMC enjoyed an excellent 4-1 home derby triumph against Hylton CW, while Ryhope Foresters were pipped 4-3 by Heaton Stannington in a thriller.

In the Kip Watson Villa Real Cup, Sunderland side Oddfellows Arms progressed 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw against Hartlepool Stag & Monkey.

A deflected free-kick had Oddies ahead, but they were pegged back twice before trailing in extra time and rescuing themselves late on.

The Philadelphia outgunned Durham County 5-1.

Paul Russell hit a 20th-minute penalty opener, though the keeper got both hands to the ball.

Alan Jones beat the offside trap and rounded the keeper to put Phili two up, though County quickly responded when Gary Greaves beat two defenders andthe advancing keeper.

Nick Leat cut in and bent a shot around the keeper for Phili’s third, then late goals from Jones and Mark Redpath sealed the deal.

Willow Pond were good 5-0 winners away to Heighington Bay Horse.

Willow led after 90 seconds when a speculative lob by left-back Stuart Hope into the box went through Bay keeper Chris Chapman’s legs.

Hope then nearly doubled his tally with a vicious low drive, before David Kelly set up Kit Tipling, whose shot was well saved.

Dean Cassidy’s corner led to Matt Barton hitting a sweet volley into the back of the net for 2-0.

Tipling’s acrobatic diving header went under the diving Chapman to make it three, then Darren Winter scored an own goal with a bullet header from another Cassidy corner.

Tony Murphy squandered a great chance to pull one back, and Willow duly had the last word as Mark Wilkinson’s deflected shot from the edge of the box completed the scoring at 5-0.

Wearmouth Old Boys won 2-0 at Trimdon Veterans despite fielding a depleted squad.

The second period saw the Old Boys’ intensive summer training schedule, which included a 24-hour boot camp living rough in Thompson Park, pay dividends.

Trimdon held out for 15 minutes in the face of intense pressure, but a magnificent header from Daz Thompson broke the deadlock and Corby Richardson made it two with a close-range header.

Jon Dixon and Lee Craig starred, while Trimdon’s keeper was outstanding throughout