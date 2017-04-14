Over-40s League: Ian ushers in a contender for fastest goal of the season – just two seconds into Rolls’ romp

Rolls-Royce enjoyed two wins to savour in Division Three.

In midweek, Rolls outgunned Durham County Strollers 5-1 with an astonishing opening goal from Ian Usher after just two seconds, straight from the kick-off.

Rolls-Royce win an aerial duel against Washington JFC Biddick Inn

Strollers levelled, but Dave White’s clinical hat-trick, all set up by Wayne Browell, steered Rolls home, before Sammy Liddle made it five.

Four days earlier, they edged home 2-1 winners against Washington JFC Biddick Inn, after trailing.

Biddick broke well, against the run of play, to lead at the break after Rolls lost possession. White hauled Rolls level in the second half, then, near the end of the game, he fired home a penalty winner.

Houghton Cricket remain in relegation trouble after a 5-2 defeat at Redcar Town, while Oddies are still second-bottom despite a 3-3 draw with Durham County Strollers.

Willow Pond climbed to seventh place e after a 3-0 home success against Hedworthfield Red Hackle.

Willow Pond dominated from the off, with the intricate passing of star man David Kelly and Gary Golightly producing opportunities galore for Kit Tipling and James Briant.

A combination of poor finishing, outstanding defending and great saves from keeper Dave Easton kept the scoreline blank until late in the first half.

Hackle’s defence finally succumbed to the pressure when Lee Brown fed Mark Wood, who turned his marker to set up Kelly, whose ferocious low drive caused problems for Easton, with Briant pouncing to tap home on the line.

Hackle start the second half with more vigour, with star man Mick Grieves at the heart of most of the moves.

Easton did well to deny Tipling in a one on one, before Willow doubled their lead when Tipling latched onto a long ball forward, outpaced the defence and then expertly lobbed the keeper.

Ally Wilson defended well to pressure Gary Scott into heading wide as Hackle responded from Andrew Smith’s cross, but Willow made it three when Tipling collected the ball and held off his full-back to fire home at the near post, just out of the reach of Easton’s dive.

The Philadelphia are enjoying a late-season rally, with a second successive Division Two victory.

Fresh from a thrilling win at Mill View SC, they rocked Darsley Park with a 5-4 home win to keep alive their slim hopes of survival.

Park led when a speculative shot deflected in off a defender, but Mark Nixon levelled from the spot after the keeper failed to hold a cross-shot and fouled an attacker in trying to retrieve the ball.

The home side took encouragement from this and went ahead after 20 minutes when, after good approach play down the left, Paul Russell was on hand to score. Nixon made it 3-1, curling home from the edge of the box.

It was 4-1 five minutes into the second half, when Russell produced a defence-splitting ball and Nixon smashed home his third goal.

Park pulled one back, but Nixon grabbed his fourth, and Phili’s fifth, with a blistering left-foot shot.

The visitors kept battling and got back to 5-4, but Phili held on.

Mark Shearer, Andy Broadbent, Andy Smith and Neil Gripwell struck for Darsley Park.

Durham Stonebridge drew 1-1 with promotion-chasing Blakelaw SC, as did John Hogg Funerals at home to Cobblers Hall.

Mill View SC were beaten 1-0 by North Shields Pineapple, Pelton Crown beat Milbourne Arms 3-0 and South Shields Catholic Club eased home by the same score at Hartlepool Catholic Club.

Ryhope Foresters’ magnificent season is set to be marked by a top-three Premier Division finish.

But they must be rueing last week’s 1-0 defeat at Darlington Shuttle and Loom. Had they won, the Wearsiders, albeit having played four games more, would have leapfrogged Marden into top spot.

Marden slipped up 1-0 at home to third-top Hartlepool Touchdown, Lee Crosby firing in from 25 yards to keep alive their slim title hopes and boost confidence for Monday’s Kenny Ball Cup Final clash of the old rivals at Wearmouth CW (10.30am).

Fourth-placed Penshaw Catholic Club drew 1-1 at relegation battlers Wallsend Community, while Wearmouth CW regained fifth spot thanks to a 3-0 derby win over Ted House WMC, who are still not safe from the drop.

In Division Four, champions Roseberry Grange eased to a 7-1 win at Sedgefield in their penultimate match.

Bottom club Oddfellows Arms lost 3-1 to visitors Hartlepool Tech, pulling a goal back in the final minutes after being outplayed by an Andy Park hat-trick in the first half.

Colonel Prior, in second-bottom spot, finished off with an 8-1 defeat to Heighington Bay Horse, while Ivy Legends consolidated fourth place thanks to a 2-1 victory over Durham County in their final game.

Boldon Colliery Tavern were beaten 4-0 by second-top Billingham Vets. The Teessiders have completed their programme and could be overtaken by Hartlepool Vets, who have two games left.

In Division One, Easington CIU closed within two points of inactive leaders Hylton CW after a 2-0 home victory over Thornley Celtic.

Seaham Marlborough lost 3-1 at Consett, while bottom club Coxhoe Red Lion were beaten 3-1 by Dormans and Dubmire succumbed 3-0 away to Hartlepool Gillen Arms.