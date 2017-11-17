Over-40s League: Holt at the double as Seaham Marlborough maintain perfect home record

Seaham Marlborough maintained their 100% home league record by avenging an earlier First Division defeat against Hebburn Town.

The first half ended goalless, but the second period was the polar opposite, with seven goals and a missed penalty.

Seaham never found themselves behind in the game but were twice pegged back to level terms.

Stephen Turner and Vic Holt scored for the hosts, while keeper Lowes saved a penalty.

Seaham’s pressure finally told in the final 20 minutes when goals from Hendry and man of the match Holt put the hosts 4-2 up, Hebburn replying with a last-minute consolation to finish the scoring at 4-3.

Grindon Broadway dropped to second place after a 4-2 defeat at mid-table Ferryhill Greyhound.

Whitley Bay Seahorse climbed into pole position on goal difference after a 0-0 draw with Blakelaw SC.A weakened Hylton CW side were no match for rampant Penshaw Catholic Club, who moved into second place in the Premier Division with a resounding 7-1 win.

Top scorers Chris Moody and Luke Charlesworth both notched hat-tricks and Dave Pescod was rewarded for his hard work by scoring the other.

Washington Victoria Inn continued their 13-game unbeaten run but dropped two valuable points in a 2-2 draw at home to Darlington Shuttle & Loom.

Darlington took the lead against the run of play, breaking quickly for winger Simon Robson to shoot home.

Washington equalised before half-time when Andy Lumsden’s long-range shot was deflected in.

In a frenetic second half, Darlington regained the lead with a hotly-disputed Robson goal, but Victoria fought back to equalise when Paul Diamond battled his way through to score his eighth goal of the season.

Andy Lumsden shone for Washington.

Wearmouth CW enjoyed a day to savour with a convincing 4-0 victory away to Hartlepool Raby Arms, with all four goals coming in a ruthless second-half performance. Raby had a goal disallowed.

Redhouse WMC went down 4-1 to leaders Marden, and Easington CIU won 2-1 at Wallsend Community.

Mill View secured only their third win of the season in Division Two, edging home 1-0 against Hartlepool Catholic Club.

Mill broke forward when a Catholic corner was cleared to halfway and were eventually awarded a penalty, which was converted for the winner.

Mill survived a couple of goalmouth melees in the second half to complete the win.

Dubmire claimed a fine 2-1 victory over Newcastle East End, while Plains Farm Alldec moved off the bottom after a 2-0 success away to Coxhoe Red Lion.

Rolls-Royce finally got back to winning ways in Division Three, but had to come from behind to do it.

Houghton Cricket Club took the lead with a shot from the corner of the box which was in all day as soon as it left the attacker’s foot.

Rolls equalised eight minutes before half-time when Gary Barker gave the keeper the eyes and slotted in at the near post from a narrow angle.

Neil Thompson got the winner after battling play to score from 15 yards. Micky Leach was man of the match in a good all-round team performance.

Ivy Legends slipped to third place after a 6-2 defeat at leaders Pelton Roseberry Grange.

The Philadelphia edged home 2-1 against Willow Pond, while Washington JFC Biddick Inn succumbed 4-2 to Durham County Strollers, who are now second.

In Division Four, Pennywell Comrades lost 2-0 to leaders Hartlepool Jacksons Arms, who moved seven points clear in the process.

Jacksons netted either side of the break, with Darren Rowbotham and Jason Gowler, with a fine volley, doing the damage.

Wearmouth CW Old Boys progressed in the Billy Lorraine Cup, beating Hartlepool Tech 4-1, while Doxy Lad lost 2-1 to Sedgefield.