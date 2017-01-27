Over-40s League: High five for Alan as Ridley leads Grindon rout

Man of the match Alan Ridley enjoyed a high five as Grindon Broadway gave Coxhoe Red Lion the runaround in an 8-0 First Division cruise.

He grabbed five of his team’s eight goals, never looking back after making the perfect start, striking twice in the first five minutes.

Bland soon added a third goal.

Coxhoe simply could not cope with the speed of Ridley, who scored again on the half hour mark to complete his hat-trick.

Five minutes into second half, Bland notched again to make it 5-0. Three more goals followed in five clinical minutes, with Paul Griffiths on target before Ridley scored his fourth goal on 57 minutes, then completed the 8-0 victory three minutes later.

Coxhoe went closest when they hit the bar from a penalty kick.

The win helped Grindon edge into eighth place above Seaham Marlborough, who were held to a 4-4 draw in a thriller against Whitley Bay Seahorse.

Hylton CW maintained their First Division promotion push with a 10th win of the season, 3-1 at lowly St Mary’s College.

Leaders Hartlepool Gillen Arms were pushed all the way by relegation-threatened Consett before winning 2-1 to stay a point ahead.

Easington CIU leapfrogged two clubs into third place with a 3-1 home victory over Dormans, who drop back to fifth. Ferryhill Greyhound slipped to fourth place after being held 1-1 by Dubmire, who are sixth.

Washington Victoria Inn picked up three valuable Premier Division points, beating struggling Heaton Stannington 3-0.

Victoria now sit in seventh place, but only four points above the relegation zone.

The game swung both ways in the first half, but Victoria snatched the lead before half-time with a Phil Sowerby header from Jimmy Thompson’s delightful free-kick.

In the second half, Heaton played plenty of football but could not create many chances.

They were then caught out twice in the same way when Washington right-winger Steve Jones outpaced the defence to cut in and fire past the Heaton goalkeeper.

The man-of-the-match awards went to two players up against each other as Heaton striker Andy Martin had a great battle with Victoria centre-half Steve Brown.

Referee Steve McGurk won plaudits for his performance.

Ryhope Foresters climbed to second place following a hard-earned 2-1 success against mid-table Tudhoe Black Horse.

They are up to 32 points from 17 games, eight behind leaders Marden and one in front of Hartlepool Touchdown, who outgunned Cramlington Burton House 6-0 and have three games in hand.

Red House WMC are only outside the drop zone on goal difference after a 3-2 loss to relegation rivals Hebburn Town, who rose to fifth-bottom with their victory.

Wallsend Community edged a 2-1 win at Darlington Shuttle & Loom in another six-pointer at the bottom.

Wearmouth CW, in fourth place, have been joined on 23 points by Penshaw Catholic Club following their resounding 4-1 triumph at Carley Hill.

Penshaw’s outstanding first-half performance had them 4-0 up at half-time, thanks to John Milner (2), Chris Moody and Trevor Laidler, assisted by some brilliant crosses from Chris Hall.

Wearmouth grabbed a second-half consolation.

Willow Pond moved back up to sixth place in Division Three after a battling performance to defeat resolute Redcar Old Boys 3-1.

Willow had to be sharp throughout to stop Redcar midfield dynamo Simon Nozedar, who was instrumental in most of the home attacks.

Willow went ahead after a Gary Golightly corner was whipped in for Kit Tipling to beat defender Tom Smith in the air and plant his header past diving keeper Chris Moore.

Willow were soon 2-0 up after great pressure from new boy James Bryant forced a throw-in deep in the Redcar half.

From the resultant right-wing throw-in, Bryant collected the ball, beat his full-back and crossed to the far post where Golightly controlled the ball, skipped around the centre-half and fired into the bottom corner of the net, giving Moore no chance.

Redcar piled on the pressure through winger Stu Maude, who caused the away side countless problems.

The Teessiders pulled one back, firing in through a crowded box, when visiting keeper John Davis did not get enough on his punch at a corner and the defence failed to clear.

In an end to end second half, on a heavy pitch, Willow’s star man, midfielder Mark Wood, impressed with his break-up play, tenacious tackling and covering of the back four.

Davis, in goal, had a sterling performance between the sticks, dealing with anything Redcar threw at him.

And Willow duly sealed victory with a third goal in a scramble, with Tipling rising above everyone else to power home his 19th goal of the season.

Front-runners Stanley were pushed all the way by never-say-die Washington JFC Biddick Inn, who only succumbed 3-2, although they dropped to seventh place.

Rolls-Royce stayed in ninth place after a 5-1 demolition from impressive visitors Woodhorn Lane, who are now fifth.

Oddies remain bottom but they secured a second successive win, 2-1 away to third-bottom Houghton Cricket Club to give themselves a lifeline.

Second-bottom Shildon Grey Horse were sunk 7-0 at second-top Newcastle East End, while Durham County Strollers lost 5-3 in a thriller at third-placed Richmond Town.

Hedworthfield Red Hackle claimed three precious points, to boost their survival chances, courtesy of a 3-1 win at Hartlepool Stag & Monkey, scoring all three goals in a ruthless 10-minute spell in the second half.

Leaders Roseberry Grange stayed five points clear in Division Four with a 5-0 defeat of Boldon Colliery Tavern.

Second-bottom Oddfellows Arms succumbed 5-2 at Heighington Bay Horse, staying two points clear of Trimdon Vets, who lost 2-0 to Hartlepool Jacksons Arms.

Durham County secured only their fourth win, beating Sedgefield 2-1.

Pelton Crown moved into the third promotion place In Division Two thanks to a close-fought 2-1 home win against struggling North Shields Pineapple.

They leapfrogged Cobblers Hall after the Newton Aycliffe side lost 3-2 to new table-toppers Blakelaw SC.

Peterlee Helford are up to ninth on the back of a comfortable 5-2 success at home to third-bottom South Shields Catholic Club.

Second Division strugglers The Philadelphia exited the Ironside Cup, going down 3-0 at high-flying Wallsend Boys Club.