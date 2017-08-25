Over-40s League: Burns the hero as Victoria edge five-goal thriller against Hylton CW

Have your say

Washington Victoria Inn made it two wins out of two in the Premier Division with a thrilling 3-2 home win over newly-promoted Hylton CW.

Darren Drinkald headed in a tremendous right-wing cross to give Hylton an interval lead, but Washington’s man of the match, Steve Burns, took control on the restart.

First, he swapped passes with Andy Lumsden and fired into the corner of the net. Burns then thumped the ball over the line when Paul Diamond’s shot was parried by the keeper.

A bit of magic then saw Burns nutmeg the centre-back and lay the ball on for Diamond to make it 3-1 lead.

Hylton never gave up and pulled one back when star man Keith Burns blasted a close-range goal after a goal-line melee, but Victoria survived a tense final five minutes.

Ryhope Foresters suffered a 3-0 defeat at champions Marden.

Frank Deverdics sprang Ryhope’s offside trap and rounded keeper Paul Young to slot the opener.

Young then made a fine save from Tony Healer’s penalty, but Marden increased their lead with Lee Crosby’s header and Chris Hunter sealed victory with a 15-yard strike.

Redhouse WMC capitalised on a defensive error to go ahead at Hartlepool Workies, but the home side hit back to win 2-1.

Penshaw Catholic Club secured a second win, 2-0 at Heaton Stannington, while Wearmouth CW were good 1-0 victors at Spennymoor Town.

Newly-promoted Easington CIU claimed a first win in convincing style, crushing Darlington Shuttle 5-0.

Graeme Langthorne lashed home the opener following a goalmouth scramble, then Scott Burns volleyed home a stunning 20-yarder following a Dennis Bergkamp-like pass from Tommy Wilkinson.

Man of the match Anthony Banks made it 3-0, and there were further goals from Lee Cotton and Burns after the break.

Sherburn Village won 1-0 at Pelton Crown for a second win in Division One, while South Shields beat Cobblers Hall 4-1.

Mill View claimed an opening 1-1 Second Division draw at Peterlee Helford, while Dubmire defeated Redcar Town 2-0.

Plains Farm Alldec went down 4-1 at North Shields Pineapple, while Coxhoe Red Lion led 3-2 and 4-3 but were pegged back to 4-4 at Hartlepool Catholic Club.

Sunderland sides had a bad day in Division Four.

Wearmouth Old Boys crashed 4-0 at Trimdon Vets, Pennywell Comrades were thrashed 5-0 at Hedworthfield Red Hackle, Doxy Lad lost 3-0 at Hartlepool Jacksons Arms and Oddfellows Arms succumbed 5-1 at Shildon.

Boldon Colliery Tavern drew 2-2 with Gateshead Redheugh, while Durham County lost an epic 8-6 to newcomers Forest Hall.

The Philadelphia enjoyed an opening Third Division win, 2-1 at Hartlepool Vets.

Vets took the lead against the run of play, just before half-time, but Phili started the second half with renewed vigour and their constant attacks paid off when Stephen Close bundled home after a dangerous cross caused chaos in the box, with a defender crashing into the keeper.

The Phili pushed for a winner and it came on 72 minutes as, after a series of corners, Alan Jones glanced home a header.

Willow Pond handed out a 4-0 defeat to Redcar Old Boys, who held out until the half-hour, when left-back Stuart Hope broke forward and cut inside the box to drill home a low shot.

Gary Golightly added a second after good work from Matt Barton and James Briant.

Golightly made it 3-0 with a piledriver which left Chris Moore grasping at air.

Willow keeper Patrick Lesca had to make some good saves to keep his clean sheet, before Briant produced a tremendous run and low cross for sub striker Gary Barker to complete the scoring.

Washington JFC Biddick Inn fought for a 2-2 draw at Hartlepool Stag & Monkey, while Rolls-Royce lost 2-1 at Heighington Bay Horse.

Houghton Cricket Club impressed in beating Wingate Cons 3-1.