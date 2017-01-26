Northern League: Willington’s glory hopes dashed as holders twice hit back from a goal down

Willington’s dreams of Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup glory were dashed by holders Northallerton in last night’s quarter-final.

The Hall Lane men had the perfect start, going ahead on four minutes, when Jason Brazauskas beat goalkeeper James Briggs.

The pivotal moment of the match came just three minutes later, when Willington were awarded a penalty, but Jason White had his spot-kick well saved by Briggs.

Northallerton rallied to level with Jack Proctor’s header in the 28th minute, but Damon Ellis broke free to regain the hosts’ advantage seven minutes later.

The visitors, though, equalised with a goal from sub Marcellus Kerr on 74 minutes and won the tie when Karl Hewitt curled in a free-kick two minutes later.

Durham City progressed into the last four with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out success at Brandon United, following a goalless draw.

In the only league game, Blyth Town and Team Northumbria played out a thrilling 3-3 Second Division draw.

Malky Morien’s second-minute opener had Town on top, and he doubled the lead on 40 minutes, only for Adam Crowski to quickly pull one back.

Second-top Team Northumbria equalised with Nick Hay’s strike two minutes into the second half, but Michael Riley (65) put Blyth back in front. Robbie Spence, though, ensured the draw eight minutes from time.