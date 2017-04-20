Northern League: Washington’s survival bid goes to the final weekend after gallant defeat at Morpeth

Washington’s battle for Ebac Northern League Division One safety will go to the the final day of the season on Saturday.

Beaten 1-0 at Morpeth Town last night, despite a game performance, Washington remain just a point above third-bottom Guisborough.

The crucial goal at Craik Park came in the 33rd minute, when Denver Morris lobbed onrushing keeper Daniel Gladstone. Victory took Morpeth into second place, above North Shields on goal difference, with a game in hand.

Washington finish off at Ryhope CW on Saturday, while Guisborough host champions South Shields.

West Auckland, two points clear of Guisborough, could also still go down. They end with a home clash against Shildon.

Shildon enjoyed an easy 3-0 home win over Marske United last night.

After a goalless first half, Lewis Wing fired in a long-range opener on 65 minutes.

Two minutes later, Adam Burnicle doubled the lead and, on 77 minutes, Matthew Bell put through his own net, giving goalkeeper Robert Dean no chance.

Dunston UTS lost 2-1 at Penrith.

Dunston took the lead in the 17th minute, when Dale Burrell fired past goalkeeper Jonny Jamieson. Penrith were awarded a 40th-minute penalty, which Martyn Coleman converted, sending keeper Jack Norton the wrong way.

Five minutes after half-time, Penrith were awarded a second penalty, which Coleman slotted home for the winner.

Ryton and Crawcrook Albion climbed off the foot of the Second Division with a 4-0 victory over Thornaby in their last game, leaving Esh Winning finishing in bottom spot and being in the firing line for relegation.

Albion raced into a 2-0 lead through Sam Moore and Rhys Harbottle, who cut in from the left and fired home.

Moore scored his second, flicking home following a corner, and Liam Barker headed the fourth.