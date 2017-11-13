Northern League: Washington become first victims of fellow strugglers Synthonia

Washington endured a big disappointment in the crucial battle at the bottom of Division One, going down 1-0 at Billingham Synthonia.

It was the Teessiders’ first win of the season, lifting them to seven points, just one behind the second-bottom Mechanics, though they are 10 points from safety.

The crucial goal came in the 62nd minute, when Wilf Dinsdale smashed his shot past goalkeeper Daniel Gladstone after a clever one-two.

Consett moved into sixth position, thanks to a comfortable 3-0 home win over third-bottom Penrith.

Three second-half goals from Daniel Craggs, David Dowson (penalty) and Michael Sweet were more than enough to secure all three points.

Newton Aycliffe enjoyed an excellent 4-2 derby win over Bishop Auckland.

However, the Two Blues had twice led, following Andrew Johnson’s penalty and a Thomas McAloon strike. Craig Hutchinson and Paul Kane levelled in turn.

Aycliffe had Ben Trotter sent off after 62 minutes, but Jamie Davis fired them in front six minutes later and a superb, last-minute goal from Glen Lane secured the hosts’ victory.

Guisborough Town drew 1-1 at home to Ashington, who had Luke Salmon sent off in the 58th minute but still went ahead through sub Dale Pearson.

The Priorymen fought back for a point, Brian Close equalising with five minutes remaining.