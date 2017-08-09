Search

Northern League: Three and easy for Easington Colliery at Whickham

Northern League club Sunderland RCA (red and white) take on Garforth in last weekend's FA Cup tie. Picture by Kevin Brady
Easington Colliery kick-started their Ebac Northern League Second Division campaign last night, with a comfortable 3-0 win at Whickham.

It was the perfect response to their disappointing opening-day 6-2 loss to Crook Town.

The Colliers missed a penalty early on, through Reece Kenney, but goals from David Paul (51 minutes), Kieran Mitchell (62) and Jack Pounder (with a penalty on 74 minutes) ensured a convincing win.

Chester-le-Street started their league campaign with a 1-0 home win over Willington. The all-important goal came from Alex White in the 37th minute.

Tow Law Town drew 3-3 with visitors West Allotment Celtic, who threw away a 3-1 advantage.

In a game that went back and forth, Dean Thexton scored a hat-trick on (2, 53 and 58 minutes( for Lawyers, with West Allotment’s goals coming from a Matthew Soulsby own goal, in just the third minute, Liam Hudson and Shaun Reay

Brandon United played out a 2-2 draw at Bedlington Terriers, scoring a last-minute equaliser to earn a point.

United took the lead through Vincent Gash in the 11th minute, but were 2-1 down when Callum Hope (21) and Stephen Gibson (29) turned it around.

However, Kieran Duffy-Weekes came to the rescue late on. Michael Searby was red-carded for Brandon..

Durham City’s clash with Heaton Stannington was postponed.