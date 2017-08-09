Northern League: Three and easy for Easington Colliery at Whickham

Have your say

Easington Colliery kick-started their Ebac Northern League Second Division campaign last night, with a comfortable 3-0 win at Whickham.

It was the perfect response to their disappointing opening-day 6-2 loss to Crook Town.

The Colliers missed a penalty early on, through Reece Kenney, but goals from David Paul (51 minutes), Kieran Mitchell (62) and Jack Pounder (with a penalty on 74 minutes) ensured a convincing win.

Chester-le-Street started their league campaign with a 1-0 home win over Willington. The all-important goal came from Alex White in the 37th minute.

Tow Law Town drew 3-3 with visitors West Allotment Celtic, who threw away a 3-1 advantage.

In a game that went back and forth, Dean Thexton scored a hat-trick on (2, 53 and 58 minutes( for Lawyers, with West Allotment’s goals coming from a Matthew Soulsby own goal, in just the third minute, Liam Hudson and Shaun Reay

Brandon United played out a 2-2 draw at Bedlington Terriers, scoring a last-minute equaliser to earn a point.

United took the lead through Vincent Gash in the 11th minute, but were 2-1 down when Callum Hope (21) and Stephen Gibson (29) turned it around.

However, Kieran Duffy-Weekes came to the rescue late on. Michael Searby was red-carded for Brandon..

Durham City’s clash with Heaton Stannington was postponed.