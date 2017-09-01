Northern League: Sunderland RCA boss in high spirits for big home FA Cup tie against Yorkshire visitors

Sunderland RCA manager Martin Swales is looking forward to tomorrow’s big Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round tie at home to Liversedge from West Yorkshire.

He said: “We’re on a decent run at the moment, and have won the last four games.

“We had a good derby result last Saturday and won again on Monday, so hopefully we can continue that this weekend.

“We’ll go into the game in good spirits and with confidence, especially in that we have a few lads back.”

On team news, Swales added: “Returning to the squad are Jonathan Davis, Luke Richardson, James Armstrong, Clayton Davis and Reece Noble.

“Still out with injuries are Colin Larkin, Stephen Callen and Ross McNab.

“We’re expecting a decent crowd and hopefully we can get a good result for them.”

Shildon manager Daniel Moore said ahead of their long trip to Lincolnshire side Bottesford Town: “I am pleased with the way things have gone so far this season, with us still being unbeaten.

“We have a long journey travelling to them and have several injuries, including Michael Rae and Carl Hay, along with one or two other niggling injuries.

“It will be an extremely difficult game, but we have high hopes of making progress.”

Press Officer John Atkinson added: “We have signed Mark Boyd, who is part of the management team, as a player.

“He is highly experienced, having played at Workington and Hartlepool, and will join the team as a back-up.

“The manager is also very pleased with the progress of youngsters Dominic Curl, and David Reynard, who scored a couple of goals in the last game.”

Consett journey to West Yorkshire club Ossett Town and chairman Frank Bell said: “Other than Matthew Slocombe, who is injured, we should have a full squad, however there will be late fitness tests for Daniel Craggs and Nathan Lawrence.

“We’ve been down to watch them and they play direct football, come forward and try to get behind the defence, whereas we play more through midfield.

“Hopefully, the latter comes out on top. It will be a tough game, they play in the Evo-Stik and we’re away from home, however we’re hopeful of getting a good result.

“We also have a coach of supporters travelling with us, so there should be a good crowd.”

In the Ebac Northern League First Division, Ryhope CW travel to Ashington with assistant manager Stuart Gooden in reflective mood.

He said: “I was disappointed with the defeat last week against Sunderland RCA, but pleased with an excellent performance and result against Jarrow Roofing in midweek. We are expecting a really tough game, as they are are still unbeaten in the league.”

Gooden added: “We still have seven players missing – Kyle Davis and Paul Braithwaite are still playing cricket, David Gordon and James Ellis are injured, Thomas Bott and Danni Lay are suspended, and Simon Ord is very doubtful, with an injury. However, Christopher Trewick does return.”

Ashington have striker Callum Johnston back, but Shaun Bell and James Harmison are both out injured, while Ben Christensen will have a late fitness test.

Washington host high-flying West Auckland at Nissan.

Boss James Clark said: “We are starting to get a fully fit squad together, although there will be a couple of players unavailable. We are hopeful of a new signing for the weekend.

“West Auckland are a very good side, and they have quality throughout, so it will be a stern test for our side, as we are still a young team and are growing together.

“After the Ashington game last weekend, we had an excellent reaction at Seaham in midweek.

“We should have taken the three points, and we’ll take that into this game.

“We’ll go into the game with confidence and the lads are really fighting for each other. We’re expecting a good game and will hopefully get something out of it.”

Seaham Red Star welcome high-flying Morpeth Town and manager Chris McCabe will choose from almost a full squad.

Andy Brown, Ash Davis and Liam Hodgson all return. It will be Hodgson’s first game of the season.

McCabe said: “We have had a decent start and avoiding defeat on Tuesday was a great pick up for the lads, after losing by the odd goal against Shildon last weekend. Luke Bailey (hamstring injury) is our only doubt for the game.”

Bottom club Billingham Synthonia are on the road to Jarrow Roofing and should have Chris Salmon returning from injury, although James Rowe will most likely to be missing through injury.

Roofing’s joint-manager, Richie McLoughlin, said: We’re having a nightmare at the minute with injured players.

“Ryan Burton picked up a bad injury midweek, so it doesn’t look like he will be fit. Paul Gardiner, Dennis Knight, Chris Winn, Dan Kirkup, Brad Varga and Shaun Vipond are all out, but Anth Myers returns.”

He added: “However, I must give credit to the lads who are playing and some are playing with injuries, as well as the few young lads who are playing none stop.

“It’s a big game for both sides and I’m sure the lads will be up for it.

“We need to keep on playing and beat the jinx, it’s hard, but it needs to be done.”

Bishop Auckland travel to Marske United, whIle North Shields host Dunston UTS.