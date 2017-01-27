Northern League: Ryhope CW seek big reaction for visit of Whitley Bay after disappointing defeat

Ryhope CW expect a “big reaction” from the squad in tomorrow’s home First Division clash with Whitley Bay (3pm).

The Wearsiders slipped to 15th place following last week’s 4-0 drubbing at Penrith.

Assistant manager Stuart Gooden said: “I was disappointed after our game against Penrith last weekend and we let the players know after the game, so we are expecting a big reaction.

“We have been on good form at home recently, and nine of our last 11 games are at home, so I am hoping to pick some points up.”

Stephen Francis will have a fitness test, but Ryhope miss Lee Chapman and Joey Melvin due to work commitments and Thomas Bott is suspended.

David Gordon, though, is back.

Seaham Red Star entertain Marske United and have a strong squad to choose from.

The only injury doubt is Andy Johnston, who picked up a knock in last week’s 4-0 win against Guisborough.

Manager Chris McCabe said: “Andy started the season in the reserves and took his opportunity to step up in his stride.He’s now played in our last 19 games and will be a big miss if he is ruled out.”

Second bottom Chester-le-Street have a really tough task when they visit table-toppers North Shields.

Jack Honour is on holiday, while Daniel McGuire and David Latham are away with Durham County’s representative team.

But Chester expect Dominic Laws, Aaron Reynolds and Michael Hepplewhite back from injuries.

Manager Colin Wake said: “We are expecting another really tough game against the league leaders, but we will take a lot of heart from our recent draw up there in the league cup.

“We frustrated them for the majority of the game. We will give it a go in our own unique style and we will see if it is good enough on the day.”

Defending champions Shildon, 15 points off top spot but with three games in hand, travel to Ashington.

Vice-chairman Jeff Ridley said: “It will be a hard game, but on paper we should win.

“Our 6-3 win (at Sunderland RCA) last week was a cracking game and if the same team is turned out, it should be a comfortable game for us.”

Ashington miss injured midfielder Paul Antony.

Easington Colliery look to get back on track in the Second Division promotion race by winning at Northallerton Town tomorrow.

Nathan Renton should return to the squad having missed last week’s defeat to Billingham Synthonia, but Dylan Nesbitt is still out injured.

New signing Brennan Ball could make his competitive debut after signing from Seaham Red Star.

Manager Paul Frame, whose side are seventh but only six points adrift of third place, said: “Having played well and lost to Billingham Synthonia, we’ll be looking for the three points at Northallerton.”

Crook Town, boosted by last week’s welcome win over Thornaby, host Willington in a crucial derby.

Boss Wolf Constantine has a full squad available, apart from one suspension, and official Jonathan Hughes said: “We won our first home game since September last weekend and kept our only clean sheet of the season so far.

“The new manager seems to have the players believing and the new signings that he made last week were fantastic at the weekend - they really stood out.”

Bottom club Esh Winning entertain second-bottom Darlington RA in a real six-pointer. If Esh win, they will draw level on points with RA.

Home manager Tony Boakes said: “We’ll be missing Lee Best, Ben Addison, Jonny Yip, Andrew Clarkson and Max Stoker. Dan Maddison and Matthew Allison will be back from work commitments.”

“It’s a massive game for both teams. We are both in the bottom two, but we have done particularly well in the last two games, so it will be good to keep the run going.”

Durham City, still in the promotion mix in sixth place, entertain Brandon United at Consett, in a rapid rematch of the goalless midweek Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup tie.

Fourth-top Billingham Town welcome Blyth Town, in fifth, for a pivotal match.

Blyth have signed ex-Burnley defender Jack Errington, 22, while captain John Iveson is back in full training after a knee injury. Top scorer Gary Day is still two or three weeks away from returning after a groin operation.

Billingham Synthonia journey to Ryton & Crawcrook Albion without knee injury victim Nathan Steel.

New Albion manager Peter Bryson officially takes charge for the first time and is under no illusions that he has a relegation scrap on his hands.

He said: “Having accepted the job, I’ve been itching to get in the dugout and get going. With a dressing room low on confidence, it’s key to turn that round immediately by picking up points wherever we can, starting with a tough game against Synners.

“My short term plan is to steady the ship as soon as I can, before climbing the league and hopefully challenging at the right end of the table next season.”