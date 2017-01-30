Northern League: Ryhope CW left reeling as Whitley Bay roar back from three goals down to make a point

Ryhope CW gave away a three-goal advantage to draw 4-4 in a First Division thriller at home to Whitley Bay.

James Ellis scored for the home side after just five minutes, but Whitley Bay equalised in the 15th minute, through Callum Patton’s direct free-kick.

On 31 minutes, Elliott Woods put Gary Pearson’s side back in front, when he headed home, and it was 3-1 10 minutes into the second half, when Nathan O’Neill scored from the penalty spot.

On the hour mark, they were awarded another penalty and again O’Neill obliged, making it 4-1.

Most in the crowd would have thought “game over”, but Whitley were themselves awarded a penalty after 70 minutes and Patton duly converted from the spot, for his second of the game.

They got back to 4-3 on 80 minutes, when substitute Kyle Patton scored, then, in the fifth minute of added time, substitute Liam Brooks’ shot found the net to complete a memorable comeback at 4-4.

Seaham Red Star went down 4-0 at home to Marske United, with two early goals doing the damage.

The Seasiders were 2-0 up inside seven minutes. Curtis Round gave them the lead and, two minutes later, Ashley Coffey made it 2-0 when he scored with a diving header at the back post.

In the 73rd minute, the game was all over when Reece Kelly pounced on a defensive mistake. Daniel Earl completed the scoring four minutes from time, when he curled in a great shot.

Chester-le-Street returned to the bottom of the league, after a 5-2 defeat at leaders North Shields.

However, the Cestrians had a great start and went in front when Lee Mole capitalised on a rebound from goalkeeper Kyle Hayes’ save, to score in the fifth minute.

Shields equalised seven minutes later, when Lee Mason fired past goalkeeper Jack Wilson, and they took the lead on 16 minutes when Jack Donnison rounded off a great move.

Mason converted a penalty kick to make it 3-1 early in the second half, but sub Logan Powell got Chester back to within a goal.

Dan Wilson then slotted home from just inside the penalty area, for the Robins’ fourth goal, and Marc Lancaster made it 5-2 on 71 minutes.

Shildon had a narrow 1-0 win at Ashington to remain in contact at the top. They have three games in hand, but still trail North Shields by 15 points.

After a goalless and tight first half, Shildon eventually broke through in the 70th minute when Lewis Wing rounded Ashington goalkeeper Connor Grant to score.

West Auckland had a narrow 3-2 win at second-bottom West Allotment Celtic.

West Auckland took the lead in the 16th minute when Darren Richardson’s low strike found the net. Following a 40th-minute free-kick, it was 2-0 when the ball was deflected off a defender and into the net.

Marcus Brown reduced the deficit, however West Auckland made it 3-1 when Zak Boagey fired home from close range.

Celtic did get one back, when Chris Douglas’s in-swinging corner went directly into the goal, but the visitors held on to secure all three points.

Bishop Auckland are in fifth position after a 5-0 home win over Penrith.

Left-back Michael Hoganson’s 30th-minute deflected shot opened the scoring and they doubled their lead when Priestley Griffiths made it 2-0, on the stroke of half-time.

Simon Orritt added a third in the 48th minute and two late goals from prolific marksman Andrew Johnson completed the rout.

Liam Thear’s brace and a Warren Byrne strike saw Dunston UTS home 3-2 against Jarrow Roofing, whose marksmen were Dan Kirkup and Paul Gardiner.

Mark Davison, Liam Henderson and Joe Walton struck as fourth-top Morpeth Town defeated Newcastle Benfield 3-1, with Scott McCarthy replying.